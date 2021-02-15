BELOIT—The Turner Trojans rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit to force overtime, but couldn’t come through in the extra session, falling to visiting Badger 73-66 Friday night.
The Trojans were led by Donavhan Cain’s 25 points, who also added five rebounds and five steals. David Heldt and Danny Burrows each added 12 points to the Trojans’ cause.
Turner trailed 40-33 at the break, then held Badger to just 22 second-half points as they rallied to force overtime.
Turner will host Big Foot in the first round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs Tuesday night.
BADGER 73, TURNER 66 (OT)
Badger 40 22 11—73
Turner 33 29 4—66
TURNER: Karich 2 0-0 6, Burrows 4 1-1 12, Heldt 5 2-2 12, Jacobs 0 1-2 1, Giddley 1 0-0 3, Cain 8 8-12 25, Hoppe 1 1-2 4, Diehl 1 0-0 3. Totals: 22 13-19 66.
3-pointers: Turner 9 (Diehl, Hoppe, Cain, Giddley, Burrows 3, Karich 2).
• BRODHEAD 68, MONTICELLO 63—Owen Leifker made five of the Cardinals’ nine 3-pointers on the way to 27 points, and they picked up a road win to close the season with a 13-9 record.
Josiah Engen added 13 points for Brodhead, which overcame 38 from Monticello’s Peter Gustafson.
Fourth-seeded Brodhead hosts fifth-seeded Cambridge in a D3 regional quarterfinal Tuesday night.
BRODHEAD 68, MONTICELLO 63
Brodhead 30 38—68
Monticello 32 31—63
BRODHEAD—Walker 1 0-0 2, Green 4 0-0 8, Engen 4 3-4 13, Leifker 9 4-6 27, Weeden 1 1-2 4, Anderson 2 3-3 8, Boegli 3 0-0 6. Totals: 24 11-15 68.
MONTICELLO—Ace 3 2-2 9, Gustafson 11 12-14 38, K. Ace 2 0-0 4, Flanagan 4 0-1 8, Wicker 2 0-1 4. Totals: 22 14-18 63.
3-point goals: B 9 (Leifker 5, Engen 2, Weeden, Anderson), M 4 (Gustafson 3, O. Ace). Total fouls: B 18, M 17. Fouled out—Knuth (B), Gustafson.