EDGERTON, Wis.—The Turner Trojans just barely came short in their effort to give Rock Valley Conference rival Edgerton its first loss of the season, losing 68-61 Monday night.
The Trojans were initially scheduled to face Janesville Craig, but when word came down Monday morning that the Cougars were unable to play, Turner was quickly able to schedule a contest with the Crimson Tide.
The Trojans, who fell to the Crimson Tide 77-45 in the second game of the season, were much more competitive this time around.
Turner trailed 36-29 at halftime, and allowed the Crimson Tide to score the first five points of the second half before mounting a comeback.
The Trojans eventually tied the game at 46 with 11 minutes left, and it was a tight after thereafter. Turner trailed by just a point at 62-61 with a minute to play, but couldn’t score while the Crimson Tide closed out the game by converting at the free throw stripe.
Turner was led by Danny Burrows, who had three 3-pointers on the way to 17 points. Konner Giddley and Alvin Jacobs each added 12 points for Turner.
Clayton Jenny went 13-for-17 from the free-throw line en route to a game-best 21 points for Edgerton.
Turner will face Burlington Tuesday night.
Edgerton 68, Turner 61
Turner 29 32 61
Edgerton 36 32 68
TURNER: Revels 2 0-0 4, Burrows 7 0-0 17, Heldt 3 0-0 7, Jacobs 4 3-3 12, Giddley 4 2-2 12, Cain 3 0-0 7, Diehl 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 5-5 61.
Edgerton: Knauf 5 1-2 12, Jenny 4 13-17 21, Hanson 4 5-6 15, Coombs 4 3-3 13, Krause 0 1-4 1. Fox 2 2-3 6. Totals: 18 25-35 68.
3-pointers: Edgerton 5 (Hanson 2, Coombs 2, Knauf). Turner 8 (Burrows 3, Giddley 2, Heldt, Cain, Jacobs). Total fouls: Turner 20, Edgerton 10. Fouled out: Jacobs, Cain.
• BRODHEAD 70, PALMYRA-EAGLE 63: The Cardinals got another strong offensive game, putting up 45 points in the first half alone en route to a seven-point win over visiting Palmyra-Eagle.
Owen Leifker led the barrage with 25 points, hitting five of Brodhead’s 11 3-pointers on the evening. Cade Walker also banged home five on the way to 20 points.
Palmyra-Eagle was led by Aiden Calderon, who tallied 33 points while going eight-for-nine at the free throw stripe for the Panthers.
Brodhead 70, Palmyra-Eagle 63
Palmyra-Eagle 29 34 3
Brodhead 45 25 70
PALMYRA-EAGLE: Joyner 3 2-2 9, Harris 2 0-0 5, Webber 1 0-0 3, Carpenter 5 1-2 13, Calderon 12 8-9 33. Totals: 23 11-13 63.
BRODHEAD: Walker 7 1-4 20, Green 2 2-3 8, Engen 1 0-0 2, Leifker 7 6-6 25, Anderson 1 0-0 3, Boegli 1 3-4 5, Malkow 2 3-4 7. Totals: 21 15-21 70.
3-pointers: Brodhead 11 (Walker 5, Lefiker 5, Anderson). Palmyra-Eagle 6 (Calderon, Carpenter 2, Webber, Harris, Joyner). Total fouls: Brodhead 16, Palmyra-Eagle 16.
• PARKER 67, CLNTON 65 (OT): Janesville Parker’s Alyssa Ayers hit two free throws with six seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime, and the Vikings were able to fend off the Cougars to win in overtime.
Olivia Roehl had a game-high 25 points for Clinton, while Jayden Nortier added 13 and Elli Teubert along with Neleah Bobolz finished with 10.
The Vikings led 30-29 at intermission.
Parker was led by Ayers, who scored 19, while Paisley Booth and Alexys Luch each had 14.
The Cougars will be back in action Tuesday night when they travel to Whitewater to take on the Whippets at 7:15.
PARKER 67, CLINTON 65 (OT)
Parker (67)—Rosga 2-5-9, Ayers 5-6-19, Simmons 1-0-2, Luek 5-1-14, Booth 5-1-14, Green 0-2-2, Miller 3-1-7. Totals: 21-16-67.
Clinton (65)—E. Teubert 4-1-10, F. Teubert 3-1-7, Nortier 5-3-13, Bobolz 4-2-10, Roehl 9-7-25. Totals: 25-14-65.
Janesville Parker 30 30 7—67
Clinton 29 31 5—65
3-point goals—Parker 9 (Ayers 3, Luek 3, Booth 3), Clinton 1 (E. Teubert). Free throws missed—Parker 18, Clinton 16. Total fouls—Parker 20, Clinton 24. Fouled out—Miller, Roehl.