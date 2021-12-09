BELOIT—In a back-and-forth battle, filled with moments of delight and angst for both teams, Konner Giddley finally settled the score with 0.9 seconds left on the clock Thursday night.
Giddley, a Beloit Turner junior, sunk the front end of a one-and-one opportunity to give the Trojans a hard-fought 57-56 victory.
The dramatic finish came after the Cougars missed the front end of their own one-and-one opportunity with 4.9 seconds left.
Clinton was whistled for a non-shooting foul 40 feet from the basket to give Giddley a chance to be a hero.
“I was nervous going to the line,” Giddley said. “We had fought hard, and I knew I had to make that first one, or we’d be going to overtime. We have a lot of things to work on, but it was good to get the win.
Giddley led the Trojans with 16 points. Turner was without the services of its best ballhandler, sophomore Isaiah Howard, and the turnovers that resulted were not a big surprise to coach Ken Watkins.
It was the first game in two weeks for the Trojans, who were shut down almost immediately after their first game due to health and safety protocols. The rust was evident.
Watkins was, however, very pleased with his team’s effort.
“It was one of those games where a team would make a run and the other team would hit some big shots and get right back into it,” Watkins said. “Give a lot of credit to Clinton. They hit some really tough contested shots against us. But we showed a lot of heart there at the end. This is the way we’re going to have to win this year. We’re going to have to grind games out.”
Turner looked really to pull away after a Giddley bucket made it 46-39 with eight minutes to play. But Peircen Bingham, who led the Cougars with 20 points, scored five straight points, and Peyton Bingham tied the game at 46.
And so it would go down the stretch. Reagan Flickinger (13 points and a slew of assists) scored on a put-back to give Clinton a 56-54 lead with 1:30 to play, but Brent Hoppe (six points) answered with a bucket of his own to tie the game and set up the final, wild sequence.
“Our kids showed so much character,” Clinton coach Scott Gestrich said. “In the past, if a team would put a run on us, we would shut it down. That’s not who we are anymore. We are a bunch of gritty grinders. We had to fight through foul trouble and a lot of adversity. This team believes in each other way more than any team I’ve had.”
The first half was played with Clinton primarily establishing small leads and Turner responding to close the gap.
The Cougars entered intermission with a 31-27 lead, thank in large measure to Peircen Bingham’s 11 points. Will Lauterbach finished with 13 points for the Trojans, while Mike Erickson had nine.
TURNER 57, CLINTON 56
Clinton 31 25—56
Turner 27 30—57
CLINTON: Espinoza 4 0-2 8, Pey Bingham 2 0-1 5, Peir Bingham 9 0-2 20, Gracyalny 1 0-0 2, Gill 0 2-2 2, Flickinger 5 3-4 13. Feggestad 2 0-0 6. Totals: 23 5-11 56.
TURNER: Giddley 5 6-12 16, Lauterbach 6 1-2 13, Hoppe 3 0-5 6, Erickson 3 1-2 9, Hobson 5 3-3 13. Totals: 22 11-24 57.
3-pointers: Turner 2 (Erickson), Clinton 5 (Feggestad 2, Pey Bingham, Peir Bingham 2).