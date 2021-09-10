BELOIT — The Beloit Turner defense leapt for joy, raised its collective arms in triumph and breathed a big sigh of relief.
The Trojans had just held off Lakeside Lutheran in overtime to move to 3-1 on the season after stopping a two-point conversion.
Or...had they?
The officials got together at the 10-yard line as players from both teams awaited their fate. At issue was a simple rule that quickly got complicated: Was the Lakeside Lutheran player down before he pitched the ball to the quarterback, who then threw to a wide receiver in the end zone for a game-winning two-point conversion?
The officials ruled he wasn't down. The game went to Lakeside Lutheran, with the final score 32-31 in a wild back-and-forth affair that could have major playoff implications down the road.
Instead of sitting at 3-1 and in the catbird's seat, the Trojans sit at 2-2 with at trip to state-ranked Lodi on tap Friday night.
Video replays of the final play indicated that the runner was indeed down on both knees when he had the ball, but Turner coach Derek Diehl said it should've have come down to the final play.
"I hate that we put the referees in that predicament," Diehl said. "It never should have gotten to that point. There were opportunities we had that we didn't take advantage of, but I'm not going to put a negative spin on this. I thought the kids played hard and for the most part, played very well."
Indeed, the Trojans stepped up their game on both sides of the ball at critical junctures Friday night.
Camden Combs opened the scoring with a highlight-reel caliber 55-yard scoring jaunt.
After Lakeside scored on a pair of long touchdown passes, Connor Hughes bulled his way into the endzone from three yards out after a Kooper Huffman interception set the Trojans up in Lakeside territory.
The Trojans were forced to go for two after Hughes' helmet popped off on the TD run, forcing Turner's only kicker to the sidelines for the point after.
A couple of possessions late in the first half came back to bite the Trojans. On two occasions, Turner got to first-and-goal situations. The first time, they were held to a Hughes field goal. The second time, they were turned away completely.
After carrying a 16-14 lead into halftime, the Trojans were trailing within 83 seconds of the second half as Lakeside cruised down the field en route to a 21-16 lead.
After forcing another Lakeside fumble, the Trojans were able to convert in the red zone, with Hughes plunging in from two yards. When Turner converted the two-pointer, they led 24-21 with 8:38 to play.
Hughes, who normally shares quarterback duties with Sean Fogel, lined up behind Fogel in effective fashion Friday night.
"That's the first time we did that this year," Diehl said. "Connor has had a lot of success running the ball, and just switching back and forth with Sean didn't make a lot of sense. This way, they can both be on the field at the same time."
The Warriors responded by returning the kickoff to Turner territory and grinding out a drive that ended in a 25-yard field goal, tying the score at 24 with 1:47 left.
After the Trojans were held to a 3-and-out, a long punt return combined with a face mask set up the Warriors at the Turner 17.
After two runs netted minus one yard, Lakeside missed a 35-yard field goal by a foot, wide to the right, and the game was headed to an extra session.
The Trojans had no trouble scoring, with Hughes hitting paydirt for the third time in the game, this time from a yard out, to make it 31-24.
Lakeside quarterback Kooper Misna, subbing for the injured Levi Birkholz, threw a 23-yard touchdown to bring the Warriors within one, setting up the dramatic final play.
"When I saw him go down, we all just kind of stopped," Combs said. "We thought the game was over. But we can take a lot of positives from this game. The defense gave up some big plays, but other than that we played really well."
Final statistics were not available following the game.