The Beloit Turner football team’s postseason hopes went up in smoke weeks ago.
The Trojans were playing out the string Friday night against a Big Foot team that was playing for its postseason life. Those viewing Friday night’s proceedings would’ve never guessed those scenarios.
The Trojans, as inspired and sharp as they’ve been all season, blasted away Big Foot’s playoff hopes with a 49-19 victory. Both teams finished their season with 3-6 records, but the postgame vibe couldn’t have been any different.
“It just feels great,” Turner senior Manny Galvan said. “As seniors, we’ve been looking forward to this one. We know it’s our last game, and we wanted to leave everything we had on the field.”
Galvan certainly did that. He applied terrific coverage to one of the Capitol Conference’s premier receivers, Alex Schmitz, holding him to five catches for 63 yards. He also caught a 52-yard touchdowns from Sean Fogel, intercepted a pass that he nearly returned for a touchdown and had a long kickoff return.
Not a bad evening’s work.
Galvan was one of the five Turner seniors that remained, and Turner coach Derek Diehl said all of them had a significant impact on Friday’s game.
The Turner offense operated exactly as Diehl hoped it would back when the season started in August: Fogel was dropping pinpoint passes all over the field. Camden Combs (nine carries, 81 yards and two scores) was effective running the ball, and the Trojan offensive line held up nicely.
“Our seniors have been great in practice all week,” Diehl said. “They’ve been terrific leaders, and they wanted to go out with a win. Cal Ries, our center, he’s our leader, and we got him his first touchdown out of the backfield. Camden was running the ball, making interceptions. Gavin Frey was making plays all over the field. It was great to send them out like that.”
The Trojan offense racked up 401 total yards, with 243 coming through the air and 158 on the ground.
“At times, we looked like we should be playing next week in the playoffs,” Diehl said. “And that’s the way it’s been all season with us. The difference this week is that we put multiple drives together and were more consistent making plays.”
They started out with a bang. After recovering an onside kick to begin the game, the Trojans scored on the first play on a double pass from Connor Hughes from Gavin Frey that covered 49 yards and set the tone for the evening.
Big Foot never could establish a consistent attack, with dropped passes plaguing them. Jax Hertel capped his outstanding season by rushing 19 times for 120 yards and a touchdown.
TURNER 49, BIG FOOT 19
TURNER 14 14 7 14—49
BIG FOOT 6 7 0 6—19
Scoring Summary: BT: Frey, 49 pass from Hughes (kick good); BF: Demco, 1 run (kick failed); BT: Hughes, 3 run (kick good); BT: Combs, 13 run (kick good); BT: Galvan, 52 pass from Fogel (kick good); BF: Hertel, 32 run (kick good); BT: Combs, 28 run (kick good); BT: Ries, 3 run (kick good); BF: Peterson, 11 pass from Demco (kick miss); BT: Fumble recover in end zone (kick good)
Team stats: Total yards: BF 224, BT 401; Rushing: BF 38-134; BT 26-158; Passing: BF 26-10-2, 90 yards; BT: 22-15-0, 243 yds.
Individual leaders: Rushing: BF, Hertel 19-120; BT: Combs 9-81; Hughes 7-37; Passing: Fogel 21-14-0, 194 yds; Hughes 1-1-0, 49 yds; BF: Demco, 26-10-2, 90 yds. Receiving: BF Schmitz 5-63; BT, Frey 6-82; Hughes 4-68; Galvan 1-52.