BELOIT — The Beloit Turner boys basketball team busted out offensively Tuesday night, beating visiting Whitewater 86-54.
Danny Burrows nailed six treys en route to 24 points, while Donavahn Cain added 23 and David Heldt scored 12 in the win.
Turner held a 38-25 halftime lead before putting 48 points on the Whippets in the second half.
Whitewater was led by Carter Brown's 22 points.
The Trojans will host Janesville Craig Wednesday night.
TURNER 86, WHITEWATER 54
Whitewater 25 29 --54
Turner 38 48--86
WHITEWATER: Masters 4 0-1 8, Hintz 1 0-0 3, Tillman 2 5-8 9, Brown 8 5-7 22, Sam Brown 2 0-0 6, Nichets 2 2-4 6. Totals: 19 12-20 54.
TURNER: Karich 2 02 4, Revels 1 0-0 2, Coldren 1 0-0 3, Burrows 9 0-0 24, Heldt 4 3-4 12, Jacobs 3 1-1 7, Giddley 2 1-1 5, Cain 10 0-0 23, Hoppe 1 2-2 4, Diehl 1 0-0 2. 34 7-10 86.
3-pointers: Whitewater 4 (Sam Brown 2, Carter Brown, Hintz). Turner 11 (Burrows 6, Coldren, Heldt, Cain 3).
• BRODHEAD 71, CLINTON 28: The Cardinals shook off a slow start to keep Clinton winless on the season.
The Cardinals led 22-10 at halftime before scoring 49 second-half points to bury the Cougars.
Owen Leifker hit four 3-pointers and scored 24 points. Brady Malkow added 10 for Brodhead, which went 22-for-24 at the free throw line.
Clinton was led by Payton Bingham's eight points.
BRODHEAD 71, CLINTON 28
Brodhead 22 49--71
Clinton 10 18--28
BRODHEAD: Walker 2 2-2 7, Green 2 2-2 6, Knuth 1 0-0 2, Engen 2 2-2 6, Leifker 6 8-9 24, Weeden 1 2-2 5, Boegli 2 0-0 5, Malkow 4 4-5 10, Sanders 1 2-2 4, Vondra 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 22-24 71
CLINTON: Cr Peterson 1 0-1 2, Pay Bingham 3 0-0 8, Phillips 1 0-0 2, Ch Peterson 3 0-0 6, Mueller 1 0-0 2, Klein 2 2-2 6, Peircen Bingham 0 2-4 2. Totals: 11 4-7 28.
3-pointers: Brodhead 7 (Walker, Lefiker 4, Weeden 1, Beogli 1). Clinton 2 (Payt. Bingham).
• MCFARLAND 64, BIG FOOT 63: The Spartans edged the Chiefs Tuesday night by a single point despite 29 points from Big Foot junior Gust Foster.
The Spartans were led by Jackson Werwinski's 24 points, while Pete Pavelec and Dadon Gillen each scored 10.
Big Foot trailed 33-23 at half before their second-half rally came up just short. Tyler Wilson scored 14 for the Chiefs.
MCFARLAND 64, BIG FOOT 63
McFarland 33 31--64
Big Foot 23 40--63
MCFARLAND: Kelley 1 0-0 2, Nichols 1 1-2 3, Pavelec 3 4-4 10, Wewinski 9 4-5 24, Kes 1 2-3 4, Larson 3 1-3 8, Gillen 4 2-4 10. Chislom 1 0-0 3. Totals: 23 14-21 64.
BIG FOOT: Torrez 1 3-4 7, Schmitz 3 0-0 7, Gerdes 2 1-2 7, Foster 11 5-6 29, Wilson 6 2-4 14. Totals: 23 11-16 63.
3-pointers: Big Foot 7 (Schmitz 2, Gerdes 2, Foster 2). McFarland 4 (Werwinski 2, Larson, Chislom).
• WILLIAMS BAY 87, PARKVIEW 67: Williams Bay sprinted to a 43-19 halftime lead and never looked back in dispatching Parkview Tuesday night.
Five Williams Bay players finished the game in double figures, led by Sam Norton and Henry Mannelli, each of whom had 14.
The Vikings were led by Connor Simonson's 20, while Tyler Oswald added 16.
WILLIAMS BAY 87, PARKVIEW 67
Williams Bay 43 44--87
Parkview 19 48--67
WILLIAMS BAY: Randall 3 1-2 9, Schultz 4 0-0 10, Millard 3 5-6 11, Norton 5 2-2 14, Viss 3 2-4 9, Mannelli 5 3-4 14, Hoover 1 0-0 2, Venteccker 4 2-2 10, Kupper 2 2-2 7, Pollok 0 1-2 1. Totals: 30 18-24 87.
PARKVIEW: Crecelius 1 2-2 5, Trey Oswald 4 0-1 9, Tyler Oswald 6 2-2 16, Simonson 6 7-10 20, Flood_Eyafi 5 0-0 10, Kitzman 2 0-0 4, Brown 0 2-2 2, Landis 0 1-2 1. Totals: 24 14-19 67.
3-pointers: Parkview 4 (Ty Oswald 2, Crecelius, Simonson). Williams Bay 9 (Kupper, Mannelli, Viss, Norton 2, Schultz 2, Randall 2).