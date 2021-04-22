BELOIT—10 straight.
The Turner Trojans will look to break a 10-game losing streak against rival Clinton when the two teams face off Friday night in what is the season finale for both squads.
Both teams are in search of their first victory of the shortened season, with the Cougars coming off their best performance of the season in a narrow loss to Edgerton.
How long has it been since the Trojans broke through? Assistant coach Grant McLain scored the final touchdown in Turner’s 46-0 rout over Clinton in the final game of the 2009 season.
Turner coach Derek Diehl, who is looking for his first victory in his career over the Cougars, doesn’t minimize the impact of Friday’s game.
“This is a big deal,” Diehl said. “Because of the conference changes next year, this might be the last time we play Clinton on a football field. It’s an important game, particularly considering both teams are looking for their first win of the season. Whatever excuses we might want to make about not beating Clinton in the past, we are burying those. They don’t matter. Each time Clinton beat us, they were the better team that night, and saying anything different would take away from their accomplishments.”
Diehl said he will miss playing the Cougars each year, despite his team’s lack of recent success in the series.
“It’s a hyped game every year,” Diehl said. “It’s important to both the Turner and Clinton community, because it’s a rivalry. Emotions are going to run very high Friday night, and whichever team can execute the best is going to win the game.”
The youth of the Trojans, particularly up front, bodes well for the future, but presents a significant challenge in the present.
“Our line is made up of a lot of sophomores, and they are getting valuable experience,” Diehl said. “And we’ve gotten better every single game. We are progressing, not regressing. But when you play teams like Lodi and Columbus, those games are won and lost up front.”
Diehl has been impressed with what he’s seen out of Clinton, particularly since Chris Spears has taken over at quarterback.
“They are gritty, they work hard and they are well-coached,” Diehl said. “And they are a different team with that quarterback. It’s hard to run a triple option when you don’t have a running threat at quarterback, and this kid is a threat. He’s got our respect, and we are game-planning for him. You’re not going to stop a kid like that, the key is to mitigate and slow his progression. Make him go through his reads and get the ball out of his hands.”
The Trojans are expecting Connor Hughes to be back in the lineup, which should make the struggling Turner offense more multi-faceted.
Clinton coach Jacob Standiford said Friday night is critical for his program as well.
“The kids definitely thing this game is a big deal, and I don’t downplay that at all,” Standiford said. “Over the years, we’ve had some really close games, and we’ve been fortunate to come out on top. Both teams take it very seriously, and are going to prepare the way they need to in order to be ready.”
Standiford also credited Spears’ with the Cougars’ offensive resurgence, but was quick to complement sophomore Peyton Bingham, who held the reins before Spears, a senior, came in.
“From a running perspective, Chris has a better command of what we’re doing offensively,” Standiford said. “He’s an above-average athlete that can make plays in the running game that our other quarterbacks couldn’t. But I’m really excited about what Peyton can be in our future. Right now, Chris gives us the best chance to compete, and that’s evident from what he did against Edgerton.”
• BIG FOOT (2-2) at EDGERTON (2-2): The Chiefs have alternated wins and losses this spring, and Friday night in Edgerton represents an opportunity to guarantee at least a .500 season.
The Chiefs, who will host East Troy in their season finale next week, are coming off a 42-12 loss against a solid Columbus team Friday.
The depth of the Big Foot squad is challenged every week, as the team is only carrying a varsity roster of around 20.
• FENNIMORE (2-2) at BRODHEAD-JUDA (3-0): The Cardinals made life interesting last week, as a 23-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter turned into a 23-22 victory over New Glarus/Monticello last week.
It was the first close game the Cardinals have played, and Fennimore represents the only realistic chance Brodhead-Juda has of dropping a game this spring.
The Cardinals will close play next week at Parkview.
• SUN PRAIRIE (4-0) at BELOIT MEMORIAL (0-4): The Purple Knights continue to run the gauntlet this spring, with nary a break in the schedule.
There is good news, however: In the “better extremely late than never” category, Beloit Memorial announced that it will be allowing four fans per player into Friday night’s game.
Sun Prairie is coming off a 21-19 victory over Verona, and they defeated Beloit Memorial 42-8 in the first meeting between the two schools.
• BENTON/SCALES MOUND/SHULLSBURG (1-3) at PARKVIEW/ALBANY (2-2): The Vikings will seek their third victory of the season, which they haven’t achieved since the 2015 campaign.
Parkview is coming off a 36-6 victory over Wayland Academy. Charlie Vogt led the way on the ground with 100 yards.
The Knights are coming off a tough 26-22 loss to Blackhawk/Warren in which they led 22-20 at halftime.
• HONONEGAH (3-2) at FREEPORT (2-2): The Indians season got flipped upside down when Guilford was forced to forfeit the remainder of its season due to COVID-19 issues.
Hononegah’s game last week against the Vikings turned into an intrasquad scrimmage, and necessitated a trip to Freeport this Friday.
The Pretzels haven’t played a close game yet. They blew out Jefferson and Belvidere, and were blown out by Rockford East and Harlem.
After opening the season with a pair of lopsided victories, the Indians have dropped back-to-back games against Boylan and Harlem.
• RIVER RIDGE (4-0) at SOUTH BELOIT (2-3): The SoBos are in for a handful Friday night as they host undefeated River Ridge.
South Beloit fell to West Central 60-16 on Saturday, and River Ridge is fresh off a blowout victory over defending state champion Polo.
River Ridge has not been challenged in any of its four games.