BELOIT — The snow melted in time for some area high school softball teams to hit the diamond Friday afternoon.
Both Beloit Turner and Brodhead picked up victories with outstanding individual pitching performances and some clutch hitting.
The host Trojans received a complete-game performance from Ryleigh Rose, who allowed only two hits and one run in an 8-1 victory over East Troy.
Rose didn’t walk a batter and struck out seven. She had plenty of offensive support as well with the Trojans racking up 12 hits. Taylor Viens, Rose, Jenna Mosely and Paloma Reyes each had multiple hits.
At Brodhead, freshman pitcher Ava Risum didn’t allow a baserunner over the first three innings of an 11-3 victory over Clinton. McKenna Young came on and worked the final four innings, allowing three hits and three runs, although all three were unearned. She walked one and struck out nine as she and Risum combined for 16 strikeouts.
Sophia Leitzen led a 10-hit attack for the Cardinals, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and four RBIs. Risum was 2-for-3 with four runs scored, a double and an RBI and Jaelyn Hilliard was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Both Risum and Leitzen stole two bases.
Clinton’s Elli Teubert was 1-for-3 with a run scored and Allie Bell was 1-for-2 with the Cougars’ lone RBI.