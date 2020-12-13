JANESVILLE, Wis.—The Beloit Turner boys basketball team continued its rough start to the season with a tight 68-63 loss to Janesville Craig Friday night.
The Trojans dropped to 0-3 on the season, but also played their best ball of the season against a WIAA Division 1 opponent. Turner led 34-31 at halftime before being outscored 37-29 in the second half.
David Heldt went 9-for-16 from the field and finished with 20 points, while Donovhan Cain had 14 and Gavin Hanson had 12. Danny Burrows hit four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points as well.
Angelo Rizzo led Craig with 24 points.
• PALMYRA-EAGLE 73, BIG FOOT 53. The Chiefs struggled Saturday against the Panthers, trailing 37-22 at halftime before falling by 20 points. Gus Foster led the Chiefs with 19 points, while Tyler Wilson had 16. Palmyra-Eagle was led by Hammond, who finished with 14 points. On Friday night, Foster erupted for 32 points as Big Foot defeated Jefferson 66-52.
• PARKVIEW 73, JOHNSON CREEK 47: The Vikings ran away from Johnson Creek, leading 41-23 at halftime and never letting JC back into the game. The Vikings were led by Tyler Oswald’s 31 points. Connor Simonson added 13 points.
• GIRLS BASKETBALL: TURNER 41. EAST TROY 26: Peyton Hasse scored a team-best 11 points to lead Turner to a win over East Troy Friday night. East Troy scored just 11 points in the second half. Liv Tinder added nine points for Turner.
• JEFFERSON 52, CLINTON 42: The Eagles used a late-game run, fueled by a full-court press, to defeat Clinton in the Cougars’ season-opening contest.
Clinton led 27-23 at halftime and had the lead throughout the second half before the decisive second-half run. Ayianna Johnson led Jefferson with 16 points, while Ainsley Howard finished with 13 points.
• BRODHEAD 62, BELLEVILLE 44: Abbie Dix scored a game-high 23 points while Kiarra Moe added 14 for the Cardinals, who led 36-17 at halftime.
• EDGERTON 56, BIG FOOT 23: The Chiefs struggled mightily on offense, with Lydia Larson leading the way with six points. Kate Fox Gunderson led the Crimson Tide with 19 points.