WHITEWATER, Wis. — The Beloit Turner Trojans picked up a road victory, and broke a team record in the process.
The Trojans defeated Whitewater 62-48 Tuesday night, hitting a record 17 of 18 free throws. It broke the previous mark of 14-for-15, set on February 13, 1976 against Columbs.
Konner Giddley led the way, sinking all eight of his charity shots and finishing with 20 points. Will Lauterbach added 17, and Brent Hoppe scored 10.
Turner remained just one game behind first place East Troy and Brodhead with a 9-3 mark in Rock Valley Conference play.
The Trojans will travel to Edgerton Thursday night.
• MADISON MEMORIAL 69, BELOIT MEMORIAL 31: The Purple Knights dropped a home game to the Spartans Tuesday night after digging themselves a 34-15 hole.
The Purple Knights were led by senior Bre Davis, who sank all four of her free throw attempts en route to eight points.
• JEFFERSON 46, TURNER 43: The Trojans came up just short in an upset bid, losing by three points to visiting Jefferson Tuesday.
The Trojans picked up 11 points from Nadilee Fernandez but came up short after building a 26-19 halftime advantage.
• HONONEGAH 62, ROCKFORD EAST 23: The Indians completed their two-game bludgeoning of East, defeating the E-Rabs at home Tuesday behind 16 points from Haley Warren.
Jordan Johnston added 11 points, including a trio of 3-pointers to aid the cause. The Indians led 33-5 at halftime and cruised in the second half, with 13 Indians cracking the scorebook. Hononegah finished the game with 12 3-pointers.
TUESDAY'S BOXSCORES
HONONEGAH 62, ROCKFORD EAST 23
East 2 3 6 12 --13
Hononegah 17 16 22 13--62
EAST: Garcia 5 0-0 11, Johnson 4 0-0 11, Hayes 0 1-2 1. Totals: 9 1-2 23.
HONONEGAH: Schindler 3 0-0 6, Johnston 4 0-0 11, Wolfe 2 0-0 5, Hann 3 0-0 6, Abney 2 0-1 5, Warren 5 2-2 16, Barrachina 2 0-0 4, Niedfeldt 1 0-0 3, Carter 1 0-0 3, LaMay 1 0-0 3, Hauser 1 0-0 2, Gunnink 1 1-2 3. Totals: 26 4-7 68.
3-pointers: Hononegah 12 (Johnston 3, Wolfe, ABney, Warren 4, Niedfeldt, Carter, LaMay). East 4 (Johnson 3, Garcia).
JEFFERSON 46, TURNER 43
Jefferson 19 27 -- 46
Turner 26 17 -- 43
Jefferson (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Serdynski 3 2-2 9, Thom 3 4-9 10, Messmann 3 6-10 13, Johnson 5 1-3 11, Helmink 1 0-6 3. Totals 14 13-30 46.
Turner -- Adams 2 2-2 7, Martin 2 0-0 6, Honse 2 0-2 4, Fernandez 3 4-6 11, Babilius 2 1-2 6, Combs 2 2-4 6, Curry 1 1-2 3. Totals 14 10-18 43.
3-point goals -- J (Serdynski 1, Messmann 1) 2; T (Martin 2, Adams 1, Fernandez 1, Babilius 1) 5.
Total fouls -- J 16, BT 23.
Fouled out -- T Fernandez.
MADISON MEMORIAL 69, BELOIT MEMORIAL 31
Madison 34 35--69
Beloit 15 16--31
MADISON MEMORIAL: Robers 2 0-0 4, Harden 5 0-0 10, Kaunolf 4 0-0 11, Meyers 4 1-1 9, Worman 1 1-2 3, Mahone 3 1-1 7, Morgan 3 0-0 6, Sparks 4 1-1 10, Healy 1 0-0 3. Meyer 2 0-0 4, Weier 0 2-2 2. Totals: 29 6-7 69.
BELOIT MEMORIAL: Richardson 1 0-0 2, Randall 1 2-2 4, Thomas 1 0-0 2, Tibbetts 2 0-0 5, Dubois 2 3-5 7, Davis 2 4-4 8. Totals: 9 9-11 31.
3-pointers: Madison 5 (Kaunolf 3, Sparks, Healy). Beloit 1 (Tibbetts).
TURNER 62, WHITEWATER 48
Turner 31 31--62
Whitewater 29 19--48
TURNER: Howard 1 4-4 6, Giddley 5 8-8 20, Lauterbach 6 5-6 17, Hoppe 5 0-0 10, Sutherland 1 0-0 3, Hobson 3 0-0 6. Totals: 21 17-18 62.
WHITEWATER: Crawley 4 2-2 11, Wence 1 2-2 4, Rubio 2 0-0 4, Aron 5 1-1 12, Brown 2 2-4 8, Nixon 1 1-2 3, Nickels 2 2-2 6. Totals: 17 10-13 48.
3-pointers: Turner (Giddley 2, Sutherland) Whitewater Aron, Crawley Total fouls: Turner 10, Whitewater 12.