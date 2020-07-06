BELOIT—Derek Diehl said the Beloit Turner football team is taking a bit of a different approach when it comes to the restart of their activity.
The Trojans have elected to work out as an athletic department as opposed to simply a football program.
Turner’s gridiron squad will join the rest of the school’s athletes in a conditioning program that will last approximately two weeks.
”We really felt like this was the best way to do it, rather than throw the kids right into the fire,” Diehl said. “Some of these kids have had no activity since March, and none of them have had activity where a coach is pushing them in any way. So we are going to ease them into things and make sure they are properly conditioned before we take the next step.”
The clock on the 2020 season is indeed ticking, with Aug. 3 being the red-letter date when equipment is handed out and practice beginning the next day.
Diehl is hopeful the team can gather as a unit before that time.
”The biggest thing that I want to have happen before we officially practice is those five contact days that we’re planing for at the end of this month,” Diehl said. “Not only can we do things that are socially distanced and appropriate on the field, we can do a ton of team building in that time. In football, teams aren’t made during the season. They are made in the offseason. These kids just haven’t been able to get together because of COVID-19. Some kids are more at risk than others, and parents have every right to restrict their kids’ activities. We just want to get these kids together to build that bond.”
Diehl said he does believe there are ways that football, considered the most “high risk” of all fall sports, can be made safer.
”You can mandate that all kids wear gloves,” Diehl said. “Most of them do anyways. They can wear compression sleeves on their arms and socks at knee height so there is no skin showing whatsoever. Uniforms can be cleaned and sanitized. There would be less skin to skin contact than in a sport like basketball, and I don’t believe football is any worse or better than other sports where you come in close quarters. They could even mandate having each player wear a face shield, but we aren’t seeing those things from the state as of right now.”
While the desire to get kids on the field is strong with Diehl, he also wants people to know his true priority.
”I’m very secure with whatever decisons the school district, county and state will make,” Diehl said. “It wouldn’t be true to who I am as a coach if we are putting football above the health and well-being of themselves and of the community.”
While they would certainly be disappointed, Diehl believes his players wouldn’t be completely devastated if the season were to be canceled.
”The kids have taken all of this very well,” Diehl said. “I think ti’s a credit to this generation that they are probably the generation that is the greatest ever at adjusting to what life throw at them. Right now they have a good, positive attitude and a hopeful approach to the season. But if it didn’t happen, I don’t personally believe that it would be a deal breaker for them. This wouldn’t be the first time it happened to these kids. At Turner, we have multi-sport athletes, so almost all of them had a playoff canceled, a baseball season or track season canceled. At this point, a season being canceled would be like status quo. On the other hand, it would be really exciting if we were told we could assemble, train and play games and most importantly, be together as a team, working with whatever stipulations are in place.”
Diehl believes the WIAA acted prudently when leaving the decisions on to play or not in the hands of local officials.
”They did what they needed to do,” Diehl said. “There are parts of our state that only have two cases, and there are parts that are seeing a surge. If Wisconsin was one of those states that had even numbers throughout, that would be different. But it varies so much that I think doing it this way was the right choice.”
One place the Trojans won’t be found: The weight room. That’s because they are in the process of constructing a new one that will better suit their needs.
”First of all, we wanted everything to be outside anyway because it’s just safer that way, if equipment isn’t being used and then sanitized,” Diehl said. “I know a number of our athletes are using the local gyms to lift, and we’re just leaving that part up to them.”