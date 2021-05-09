BELOIT—The Beloit Turner baseball team recorded a pair of victories to remain undefeated this spring.
On Friday, the Trojans defeated Edgerton 2-1 behind a terrific pitching performance from Konner Giddley, while Turner went on the road Saturday to beat East Troy 6-1.
Against the Crimson Tide, the Trojans were out-hit 5-to-2, but came out on top on the scoreboard thanks to a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Trailing 1-0, Giddley led off with a single, was sacrificed to second and later scored on an Edgerton error. Connor Hughes also came around on an Edgerton miscue, and Giddley held the lead in the seventh to finish his complete game. He allowed six hits and a walk while striking out six.
In Saturday’s game at East Troy, Cal Ries allowed just one run over five innings to pick up the win. Giddley continued to do it all for the Trojans, finishing with three hits, while Joey Smith had a pair of hits and two RBI.
• MCFARLAND 13, CLINTON 12: The Cougars came up just short in a wild game at McFarland Friday afternoon.
The Spartans scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth inning that proved to be the difference. Oliver Feggestad took the loss for the Cougars in relief. Andrew Marchillo went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, while Noah Mieses went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBI.
• HONONEGAH 4, GUILFORD 0: The Indians improved to 10-2 on the season with a shutout win over Guilford Saturday.
Hononegah’s Ryan Anderson was terrific on the mound, allowing just two hits while striking out nine Vikings.
Hononegah scored single runs in the third and fourth innings before plating two more in the sixth to complete the scoring.
• SOFTBALL: Hononegah improved to 11-2 with a pair of weekend victories in the NIC-10. The Indians downed Rockford Jefferson 27-0 on Friday and then thumped host Rockford Boylan 11-1 on Saturday.
Friday, Briella Sendele led the offense with a 3-for-4 day. Natalie Kinney went 2-for-2 and Amanda Williams had a three-run home run. Lexi Bach pitched a two-hit shutout in the four-inning game with five strikeouts.
Saturday, Kendall Johnson, Danielle Franz and Natalie Williams each hit home runs against the Titans. Franz was 3-for-4 and Joscelyn Bennett and Natalie Williams each were 2-for-3 as Hononegah outhit Boylan 16-3 in five innings. Braxton Brown took the victory with five strikeouts.
•FORRESTON 6, SOUTH BELOIT 4: The SoBos scored a pair of runs in the first inning, only to see Forreston take the lead for good with three tallies of its own in the bottom of the inning.
Madison Carlson was solid in the circle, striking out 11 and allowing just four hits in the process. The SoBos were hurt by four errors in the field. Carlson also logged a pair of hits, while Kristina Counts drove in two.
• BRODHEAD SWEEPS BIG FOOT: The Cardinals took down Big Foot 9-2 and 15-2 on Saturday behind solid pitching performances and explosive offense.
In game one, the Cardinals scored five runs in the top of the first inning and cruised in five frames. McKenna Young had three hits at the plate and six strikeouts in three innings in the circle.
Game two was another five-inning affair, with Sophia Leitzen picking up the win, striking out nine in the process. Alexis Kammerer and Cora Hafen each had a pair of hits to lead the Cardinals.
• GOLF: BELOIT INVITATIONAL: The Beloit Memorial golf team came just one stroke short of winning its own Invitational, held Friday at Krueger-Haskell Golf Course.
The Purple Knights’ total of 336 was one stroke behind Lake Geneva Badger. Griffin Oberneder led the way with a 76. Kai Wong shot an 84, Connor Churchill penned an 87 while Austin Hoey finished with an 89. Oberneder’s 76 was one stroke behind Luke Abram’s 75.
Trey Oswald had a terrific round for Parkview, finishing with an 82. while Turner was led by Ethan Hale’s 93.
• ASHENFELTER INVITATIONAL: The Knights were in action again at Saturday’s Ashenfelter Invitational, held at Riverside Golf Course Saturday.
Beloit Memorial finished tied for second with Monona Grove, 13 strokes behind Franklin. Oberneder was terrific again, firing a 77. Hoey shot a 90, while both Wong and Churchill finished with 90.
Clinton’s Dan Romero continued his standout season with a 72 to lead all golfers. Parkview’s Oswald was right behind him with a 73.