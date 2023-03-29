BELOIT—Beloit Turner baseball head coach Jeff Clowes said that this season’s edition of the Trojans is the type of team that makes you want a season to never end.
With the raw talent and athleticism that Turner will field this spring, that inevitable last game may be pushed back as far as possible.
“Having a lot of experience is great,” the 11th-year coach said. “It’s invaluable to bring so many guys back. We have a really good group of young ballplayers in our program right now, and they have a tremendous group of older guys to teach them.”
Many of the veteranized players were a crucial part of last season’s Rock Valley Conference regular season title before eventually falling to Catholic Memorial in a WIAA Regional Championship, and several of them were on the Beloit Senior Legion team that won a state title this past summer.
Clowes also touched upon the fact that many of the players are two or three-sport athletes, a factor that gives the Trojans an edge.
“We try to just breed competitors,” he said. “The more you compete, the more you are in uncomfortable situations. Those guys learned to compete in big environments, and it pays dividends coming into the spring.”
And it all begins with a strong rotation. While Turner lost RVC co-player of the year Jackson Burk to graduation, senior Michael Cook, a first teamer last season, is expected to be a key feature on the mound while players like seniors Konner Giddley and Will Lauterbach will also pitch important innings.
“Michael was fantastic for us last season,” Clowes said. “He was our Thursday guy last year and stepped into a big role. He’s put a ton of time in the weight room and really built his body. Konner is about as competitive of a guy as we have in this program. He threw some huge high leverage innings for us. And Will’s been a guy who has thrown in some big games for us these last few years.”
Senior conference first-teamer Connor Hughes will step back onto the mound after sticking to mostly bullpen work last season because of an injury, and players like Jack Stelter, JT Fell and Eric Halon will also see time from the rubber.
“We probably have eight or ten guys that throw +80 miles per hour,” Clowes said. “So, we’re excited.”
And the Trojans are blessed with a multitude of players that can throw some heat before turning around and having a fiery at-bat.
“Giddley has elite hand-eye coordination and is really good at getting the barrel to the ball,” Clowes said. “Hughes is a special hitter, and he’s put in a ton of time over the course of the year. And then Mason Hoenig took over our DH role last season and just ran with it. He ended up almost leading our team in hitting by the end of the year.”
But Clowes stressed that it is important to have a well-rounded lineup if Turner wants to see a further run in the playoff this season.
“We’re just trying to be as versatile as we can on offense because the postseason for us is a single game,” he said. “You have to learn to score in a lot of different ways.”
The Trojans host Whitewater at the Stateline Youth Sports Complex on Thursday.