Senior Will Lauterbach will toss some important innings for Beloit Turner this spring.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

BELOIT—Beloit Turner baseball head coach Jeff Clowes said that this season’s edition of the Trojans is the type of team that makes you want a season to never end.

With the raw talent and athleticism that Turner will field this spring, that inevitable last game may be pushed back as far as possible.

