BELOIT—The Beloit Turner boys basketball team avenged an earlier loss to Big Foot by defeating the Chiefs 60-45 Tuesday night.
Sophomore Zay Howard put in a career-best 17 points while Konner Giddley and Will Lauterbach each had 10.
Turner trailed 29-23 at halftime before outscoring the Chiefs 37-16 in the second half as the Trojans turned it up several notches on the defensive end.
Gus Foster led the Chiefs with 13 points, Alex Wilson added 12, as did sophomore Hudson Torrez.
The Trojans (10-5 in Rock Valley Conference play, 12-7 overall) will travel to Lancaster Thursday night in non-conference action while Big Foot (9-6, 12-9) will host East Troy.
• WHITEWATER 74, CLINTON 49: The Whippets raced to a 37-19 halftime lead and pulled away in the closing minutes after the visiting Cougars trimmed the margin to 44-40 with about 11 minutes left.
Jonathan Aron scored 12 of his 19 points in the second half for Whitewater (4-17, 3-12 Rock Valley), and Arno Crowley scored nine of his 14 after halftime. Clinton got 13 points from Peircen Bingham and 10 from Peyton Bingham.
• BRODHEAD 65, EVANSVILLE 52: The Cardinals inched closer to a Rock Valley Conference title with a 13-point win over visiting Evansville Tuesday night.
The Cardinals moved to 13-2 in RVC play and 16-5 overall with the win, keeping them one game ahead of East Troy with three contest to play.
Tuesday, the Cardinals were led by Owen Leifker’s 20 points. Leifker went 8-for-10 at the charity stripe to earn nearly half his points.
Brady Malkow added 14 while Cullen Walker and Josiah Engen each finished with 12.
Evansville was led by Kane Howlett’s 18 points. Brodhead’s lead was just 31-29 at halftime before the Cards outscored the Blue Devils 35-23 in the second half.
The Cardinals will play at Edgerton Friday night.
• PALMYRA 50, PARKVIEW 45: The Panthers held on for a five-point after holding a 20-19 halftime advantage over the Vikings.
Parkview was led by Trey Oswald, who scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half. Oswald was the only Viking in double digits.
Palmyra 20 30—50
Parkview 19 26—45
PALMYRA: Perez 2 0-0 5, Metzdoiff 0 4-5 4, Lawson 1 4-4 6, Taylor 3 0-0 8, Koopman 4 6-7 14, Patrick 2 0-0 4, Schneider 3 0-0 9. Totals: 15 14-16 50.
PARKVIEW: Brown 0 1-2 1, Oswald 10 2-5 22, Redman 1 0-0 2, Flood-Elyafi 3 2-2 8, Kitzman 3 2-4 9, Pomplun 1 1-2 3. Totals: 18 8-15 45.
3-pointers: Palmyra 6 (Perez, Taylor 2, Schneider 3), Parkview 1 (Kitzman)
BRODHEAD 65, EVANSVILLE 52
Evansville 29 23—52
Brodhead 31 35—65
EVANSVILLE: Bahrs 0 2-2 2, Miller 5 4-5 16, Maves 1 0-0 3, Howlett 6 2-3 18, Buehl 0 2-2 2, Kopecky 4 1-4 11. Totals: 16 11-15 52.
BRODHEAD: Weeden 1 0-0 2, Engen 5 2-6 12, Vondra 0 0-1 0, Leifker 6 8-10 20, Walker 5 0-0 12, Boegli 2 0-0 5, Malkow 4 6-11 14. Totals: 23 16-28 65.
3-pointers: Brodhead 3 (Walker 2, Boegli), Evansville 9 (Miller 2, Mavis, Howlett 4, Kopecky 2).
WHITEWATER 74, CLINTON 49
Clinton (49)—Espinoza 0-4-4, Pey. Bingham 4-1-10, Pei. Bingham 5-3-13, Gill 2-1-5, Flickinger 3-0-6, Aceves 1-0-3, Feggestad 3-2-8. Totals 18-11-49.
Whitewater (74)—Marinkovic 1-0-2, Crowley 5-3-14, Wence 2-2-7, Aron 9-3-19, Brown 2-1-6, Gonzalez 1-0-3, Nixon 1-0-3, Nickels 7-4-18. 28-13-74.
Halftime—Whitewater 37, Clinton 19. 3-point goals—Clinton 2 (Pey. Bingham, Aceves); Whitewater 5 (Wence, Aron, Brown, Gonzalez, Nixon). Free throws missed—Clinton 6, Whitewater 10. Total fouls—Clinton 19, Whitewater 16.
TURNER 60, BIG FOOT 45
Big Foot 29 16—45
Turner 23 37—60
TURNER: Howard 7 3-5 17, Giddley 3 3-4 10, Lauterbach 5 0-3 10, Hoppe 3 2-4 8, Sutherland 1 0-0 3, Teague-Johnson 0 1-2 1, Repta 3 0-0 7, Hobson 2 0-0 4. Totals: 24 9-18 60.
BIG FOOT: Torrez 5 0-1 12, Gerdes 2 0-0 4, Perriman 0 0-2 0, A Schmitz 1 0-2 2, Foster 5 0-0 13, Wilson 5 2-4 12. Pruessing 1 0-1 2. Totals: 19 2-10 45.
3-pointers: Turner 3 (Fiddley, Sutherland, Repta). Big Foot 5 (Foster 3, Torrez 2)