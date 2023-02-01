BELOIT—Beloit Turner wrestling head coach Matt Ries knows just how tough the Rock Valley Conference is this season.
That’s why he said that the Trojans will need to bring “our A-game in every facet,” at the RVC Championships at Clinton High School on Saturday.
“In this conference, when we get everybody together, there's potential state qualifiers in every weight,” Ries said. “I believe everybody could chase Evansville. They just kind of dominated everyone this year.”
That included the Trojans, who fell to the Blue Devils 62-12 back on Jan. 5. Ries said after the match that he expected his team to respond strongly to the loss.
And respond they did. The Trojans did not lose a single dual afterwards, taking down East Troy, Edgerton, Jefferson, Clinton and Big Foot/Williams Bay.
“We talked about what team goals we wanted to set from that point on,” Ries said. “And one of their goals was to finish the rest of the year and get to 14 wins. And they did that. We asked ‘These are your goals, are we doing enough to get there?’ The guys just really responded.”
The group of female wrestlers on the team came into the season with almost no varsity experience, with Sydney Andrews being the only one who had wrestled a match before. But the group excelled, going 109-71.
Ries credited assistant coach Kate Perkins, a former standout wrestler from Janesville Parker, with leading the charge.
“She’s been awesome,” he said. “The girls really like her. They work well with her, and she works well with them. These girls are just built differently. They really love wrestling.”
While the Trojans’ roster is filled with stout wrestlers, Justin Teague (138) and Zack Ries (132) are two who could very well walk away with a championship win this weekend.
“Justin is a guy who has put his time in,” Ries said. “He’s worked hard, and he is a little unique with his style. Zack is going to have some really good kids in regionals, so he is going to have to wrestle his best (these next weeks.)”
• TRAILWAYS CONFERENCE MEET: It’s been 41 years since a Parkview wrestling team won a conference tournament.
This year’s Vikings, now a co-op with Albany, hope to be the ones to snap that drought.
“It is the elephant in the room, everyone knows about it,” head coach Joel Steinmann said. “But I don’t know if the athletes see it that way. They’re like ‘Well, we’re just going to go out and wrestle.’”
Parkview/Albany finished first in the South division of the Trailways Conference with a slew of wrestlers touting impressive records as they tore through the competition this season.
Opposing teams had no chance of relief against the Vikings, who had brothers Wesley (38-1) and Wyatt Egan (31-3) along with Sam Schwengels (42-2), Ian Suer (32-8) and Slater Valley (31-6) all go undefeated in conference matches this season.
“They don’t like to lose,” Steinmann said. “They know losing is a part of it and they learn from it, and those losses drive them even harder. They always want to work and push each other. Each one of them wants to keep making the others better.”
Markesan and Horicon shared the tournament crown last season, and Steinmann said the two will remain a threat this time around.
“But there’s always going to be good matches,” he added. “There will be good ones throughout all 14 weight brackets. Every one of our wrestlers will have to be ready to go on Saturday.”
The conference meet will begin at 10 a.m. at Parkview High School.