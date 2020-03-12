JANESVILLE—The Beloit Turner boys basketball team had a grand total of four people in its student section Thursday night.
The Trojans made sure to put on a show anyway.
Turner advanced to the WIAA Division 3 sectional finals for the second straight year after dispatching Edgerton 68-52 at Janesville Craig High School under the oddest of circumstances.
The crowd, limited to 88 fans per side because of restrictions placed on the game by the WIAA due to the potential COVID-19 breakout, had plenty to cheer for in the second half, as Turner slowly pulled away from the Crimson Tide.
The Trojans advance to take on Waupun in the sectional finals in a game that is currently scheduled to be played Saturday at 7 p.m.
The location, and if the game will be played at all, are still up in the air. The game was originally scheduled to be played in Evansville, but is currently seeking a host site.
The WIAA Board of Control, which earlier Thursday announced the state tournament wouldn’t take place in the Kohl Center, will meet early Friday to make a determination on the rest of the tournament’s fate.
Turner coach Ken Watkins, who guides a team seeking its first trip to state in school history, sure hopes Saturday night goes as planned.
“Our guys have been talking about going to state since they were in fourth or fifth grade,” Watkins said. “Both our junior and senior classes have been talking about it forever, and I’d like to have them to at least play for the opportunity to have the right to go.”
The Trojans got a last-second 3-pointer from Alden Tinder to beat the first-half buzzer and take a 35-30 lead at intermission.
Jordan Majeed nailed a triple for three of his team-high 21 points to begin the second half, and the Trojans never led by fewer than six points the rest of the way.
David Heldt again provided the team with a big spark with 12 points off the bench, while Dai‘Vontrelle Strong had 11 and Dylan Hoppe finished with eight.
Turner held a 50-38 lead when Danny Burrows nailed a triple that seemed to break the back of the Crimson Tide with 6:45 to play.
Trojan point guard DJ Wash said the key to Turner’s second-half surge was its work on the defensive end.
“At halftime we talked a lot about picking up the energy on the defensive end,” Wash said. “And in the second half, that’s what we were able to do. Their big guy (Nick Spang, 25 points) was going to get his, but we didn’t want them to beat us by shooting three’s.”
Edgerton coach Daryl Fox said all credit must be given to Turner.
“On a night like this, you’ve just got to tip your cap to them,” Fox said. “They just came out and hit some really tough shots. And their defense has given us real trouble all three games we’ve played them, and that was certainly the case tonight.”
The Crimson Tide finished their season with a 20-5 record, while Turner looks to an unsure future with a 21-4 mark.
Thursday’s boxscore
Turner 35 33 68
Edgerton 30 22 52
Turner: Wash 1 0-2 2, Strong 4 3-5 11, Majeed 9 1-2 21, M. Burrows 0 1-2 1, D. Burrows 2 0-0 6, Heldt 5 0-1 12, Tinder 2 2-2 7, Hoppe 3 1-2 8. Totals: 26 8-16 68.
Edgerton: Jenny 1 2-4 4, Hanson 6 0-0 16, Rusch 2 0-0 4, Gullickson 1 0-0 2, Fox 0 1-2 1, Spang 7 11-13 25. Totals: 17 14-19 52.
3-pointers: Edgerton 4 (Hanson), Turner 8 (Majeed 2, Burrows 2, Heldt 2, Tinder, Hoppe). Total fouls: Turner 17, Edgerton 16. Fouled out: Heldt.
