BELOIT — Beloit Turner gave away all of a 15-point lead before rallying to defeat Madison Edgewood 58-53 in Friday night's WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal.
The top-seeded Trojans advance to host River Valley Saturday at 7 p.m. in the regional finals.
Turner got off to a blazing start, thanks in large measure to the marksmanship of Danny Burrows. The junior nailed five treys, finishing with 15 points as Turner took a 32-21 lead into intermission.
Immediately, Edgewood began its run, slowly whittling down the Trojans advantage until they eventually took a 45-43 lead with 5:20 to play.
Turner immediately responded, with Jordan Majeed hitting a pair of free throws to tie the game, Dai`Vontrelle Strong hitting one to give them the lead back, and Alden Tinder hitting a huge trey to put Turner up 49-45 with 4:20 left.
Strong had the game's biggest bucket down the stretch, a tough shot in the lane to give Turner a 53-51 lead with 1:51 to play.
After a stop, Majeed closed out the game with terrific foul shooting, finishing his night 13-for-14 from the stripe for a team-high 21 points.
"We had some ups and downs there especially on offense in the second half," Turner coach Ken Watkins said. "But when we really needed it, our guards DJ Wash and Majeed didn't blink, and closed the game out."
Friday's boxscore
TURNER 58, EDGEWOOD 53
Edgewood;21;32;53
Turner; 32; 26;58
Edgewood: Golden 1 0-0 2, Newton 3 0-0 9, Regnier 5 1-2 15, Jimenez 3 2-4 10, Nwankwo3 0-0 6, Trudgeon 2 0-0 4, Clark 1 0-0 2,Schmatzer 2 1-4 5. Totals: 20 4-10 53.
Turner: Wash 1 2-2 4, Strong 4 2-5 10, Majeed 4 13-14 21, Burrows 5 0-0 15, Tinder 3 0-0 8. TOtals: 17 17-21 58.
3-pointers: Edgewood 9 (Newton 3, Regnier 4, Jimenez 2). Turner 7 (Burrows 5, Tinder 2). Total fouls: Turner 17, Edgewood 19.
