BELOIT—Beloit Turner head coach Matt Ries said his team’s primary goal on Saturday was to survive to wrestle another day.
That mission was mainly successful.
The WIAA Division 2 regional hosting Trojans advanced six wrestlers to the Richland Center Sectional, including champions Brayden Ward (113) and Cal Ries (182). Also qualifying were runnerup finishers Justin Teague (138), Nate Pozzani (145), Jonathan Torsini (152) and Jackson Burk (170).
The biggest surprise for Turner was Ward’s title. Just a freshman, he was a No. 3 seed and was losing his semifinal match when he rallied to win by pin. Then he pinned Evansville’s Blake Frey in the finals in just 57 seconds.
“I’ve been telling him all season it’s going to happen for him because he’s so athletic,” Coach Ries said. “I just didn’t know it was going to be this soon. We’re excited about that.”
It was a bittersweet day for the Ries brothers on the squad. Cal pinned Evansville’s Charlie Braunschweig in 5:47 in the finals, but younger brother Zach at 120 ran into some bad luck. A wrestler he defeated in the semifinals was leading 6-2 in the third period when he suffered an injury to his nose. It wouldn’t stop bleeding and he was forced to forfeit the match. Ries then lost in a wrestleback that left him third.
“Had that guy not had to forfeit, there would have been no wrestleback and Zach would have advanced,” Coach Ries said. “That was disappointing, but our guys really came with the urgency they needed and we had a good day. We won some matches we were losing and got a pin to win.”
In addition to Zach Ries, the Trojans got thirds from Carlos Ramirez (160) and Jaxon Teague (220), fourths from Seth Silvis (132), Hunter Griinke (195) and Elijah Simplot (285) and a fifth from Mekhi Ott (126).
The Trojans finished second in the team standings with 212 points. Evansville was first with 269.5. Monroe (147) took third, followed by Brodhead/Juda (137), Edgerton (130) and Sugar River (Belleville/Monticello/New Glarus).
Brodhead/Juda was led by champions Joe Lohmar (132) and Marcus McIntyre (138). After Turner’s Ward defeated Frey at 113, Jacob Lohmar posted a 9-5 decision over Frey to also qualify for the sectional.
WIAA D-1 MILTON REGIONAL: Beloit Memorial finished eighth in the eight-team meet won by Mukwonago with 271 points.
Milton was runnerup with 259.5 points, followed by Janesville Parker (135.5), Elkhorn (120.5), Janesville Craig (110), Fort Atkinson (109), Kettle Moraine (80) and Beloit (32.5).
Beloit’s Miguel Martinez took second at 106 pounds. Martinez pinned Milton’s Jesse Reid in 5:13 in the third-place match and, given an opportunity to wrestle back for second, defeated Isaiah Gibbs of Janesville Craig in a technical fall, 15-0.
The Knights’ Big Eight champion at 126, Owen West, ran into Mukonago’s Blake Roberts in his opening match and was pinned in 3:56. West then pinned Janesville Parker’s Shawn Sobczak in 2:40 to finish third in the event.
• WIAA D-2 JEFFERSON REGIONAL: The Clinton wrestling team sent one qualifier through to the WIAA Division 2 sectionals.
The Cougars picked up a second-place finish from D’Angelo Verona (120 pounds) and third-place finishes from Braydyn Collins (106), DJ Vernon (170) and Kameron Christiansen (182).
Finishing fourth were Cody Sullivan (152), Gage Brown (160) and Lance Kutz (220).
Big Foot/Williams Bay had a stellar showing. Chase Rodriguez improved to 38-3 on the season with a first-place finish in the 113-pound class.
Also winning was Austin Cocroft (126), Ashton Robinson (132) and Nathaniel Hoyt (152).
Placing second were Eduardo Malbaes (220), Jax Hertel (195), and Christian Carreno (138).
• IHSA GIRLS WRESTLING: Angelina and Rose Cassioppi both advanced to participate in the IHSA Girls Wrestling State Meet with victories in the Naperville Central Sectional Saturday.
Angelina (100 pounds) collected three first-round pins to easily advance. Rose (170) also collected three pins, two fo them coming in the first round.
• TURNER REGIONAL RESULTS:
106: Championship: Katzenmeyer (Ev) pinned Endres (Bell/Mont/NG), 2:40. 3rd place: Minder (Mon) pinned Kotnour (Edge), 4:48.
113: Championship: Ward (BT) pinned Frey (Ev), :57. 2nd-place Wrestleback: Jac. Lohmar (B/J) dec. Frey, 9-5.
120: Championship: Heiser (Ev) pinned Z. Ries (BT), 1:02. 2nd-place Wrestleback: Voegeli (Mon) major dec. Ries, 15-3. 3rd place: Voegeli (Mon) over Keyes (Bell/Mont/NG), injury.
126: Championship: Mau (Bell/Mont/NG) dec. Staver (Ev), 4-3. 3rd place: Carson Menehen (Mon) pinned Clark (Edge), 3:42.
132: Championship: Joe Lohmar (B/J) dec. Schuch (Mon), 15-8. 3rd place: Nelson (Ev) pinned Silvis (BT), 1:49.
138: Championship: McIntyre (B/J) major dec. Jus. Teague (BT), 11-2. 3rd place: Miller (Ev) major dec. Norin (Edge), 14-4.
145: Championship: B. Schuch (Mon) pinned Pozzani (BT), 1:21. 3rd place: Mansfield (B/J) pinned Troeger (Edge), :48.
152: Championship: Swenson (Bell/Mont/NG) dec. Torsini (BT), 5-0. 3rd place: Kaether (Ev) dec. Lekan (Edge) 7-1.
160: Championship: R. Braunschweig (Ev) pinned Allison (Edge), 1:35. 3rd place: Ramirez (BT) pinned Amacher (Mon), 3:56.
170: Championship: Heiser (Ev) tech fall Burk (BT), 20-5. 3rd place: Davis (Edge) pinned Weiss (B/J), 3:11.
182: Championship: C. Ries (BT) pinned C. Braunschweig (Ev), 5:47. 3rd place: Stengel (Edge).
195: Championship: Speich (Ev) dec. Loshaw (Bell/Mont/NG), 15-13. 3rd place: Farrington (Edge) pinned Griinke (BT), 1:49.
220: Championship: Crull (Ev) pinned Jax. Teague (BT), 4:16. 2nd place wrestleback: Allen (B-J) pinned Teague, 5:05. 3rd place: Teague.
285: Championship: Bunker (Mon) pinned Peterson (Ev), :41. 3rd place: Wienke (Edge) pinned Simplot (BT), 2:28.