BELOIT — The Big Foot Chiefs continue to show just how far they've come as a program.
The latest step came in a tough 59-47 loss at Beloit Turner, a squad that has had its way with the Chiefs over the last several years.
Turner, still trying to find its identity, was strong enough from the charity stripe to finish the game in fine fashion, extending a 47-43 lead to the final margin. The Trojans finished the contest a sterling 25-for-29 at the free throw line.
The Chiefs also made a living at the line, going 18-for-23 while making just one 3-point shot all evening. Gus Foster led the Chiefs with 14 points, while Alex Schmitz added 10.
The Trojans were led by junior Donavhan Cain's 21 points. Konner Giddley, Danny Burrows and Will Lauterbach each had 11 for Turner, which improved to 3-5 on the season.
Big Foot (4-8) was trailing 23-19 at halftime and hung around until Cain hit a transition bucket to make it 49-43 with 2:25 left.
The Chiefs will play at Williams Bay Saturday, while Turner plays at Brodhead Tuesday.
Turner 59, Big Foot 47
BIG FOOT;19;28--47
TURNER;23;36--59
BIG FOOT: Greco 1 2-2 4, Demco 1 1-2 3, Torrez 1 2-2 4, Schmitz 4 2-4 10, Gerdes 1 5-6 7, Hertel 2 0-0 4, Foster 4 6-7 14. Totals: 14 18-23 47.
TURNER: Revels 0 2-2 2, Burrows 3 3-3 11, Heldt 1 2-2 5, Jacobs 2 0-0 4, Lauterbach 2 6-6 11, Giddley 2 6-6 11, Cain 7 5-7 21, Hoppe 1 2-2 4, Diehl 0 1-3 1. Totals: 18 25-29 59.
3-pointers: Big Foot 1 (Foster), Turner 7 (Cain 2, Giddley, Lauterbach, Heldt, Burrows 2) Total fouls: Big Foot 15, Turner 20.