BELOIT—The Beloit Turner wrestling team had a successful pre-Christmas tune-up Tuesday afternoon against North Boone.
The Trojans took down the Vikings by a 66-9 margin, with several wrestlers standing out.
Turner will host Belleville Thursday in another non-conference dual before traveling to the prestigious Mid-States Classic in Whitewater Monday.
“A lot of guys got a lot of chances today,” Turner coach Matt Ries said. “We had some sickness and injury coming in, and we kind of lived by that next-man-up mentality, and we got to throw some kids in that might not normally have that opportunity.”
While the Trojans only lost a couple of matches, one of those defeats was a source of encouragement to Ries.
“We had Brennan Ingram filling in today, and one of the things we talked about was the fact that we’ve been getting pinned way too much,” Ries siad. “That can’t happen, because that difference of giving up six points instead of three can be the difference in a dual meet. And Brennan did a nice job of hanging on there and only gave up the three. He’s a newer wrestler, and that’s a great lesson for him. It’s not always about winning, it’s about doing what you can for the team.”
Mehki Ott (126) won a hard-fought match against North Boone’s Dylan Hughes, finally pinning him with 28 seconds left in the final round.
“Mehki has really become one of our favorite wrestlers on the team,” Ries said. “He took his lumps a little bit in his freshman and sophomore years, and this year he’s 10-3. Nobody’s going to outwork him in practice. You can see in his matches what that work does. He gets taken down early tonight, and it looks like it’s going to be a long one for us. But he just keeps plugging away, wears his opponent out and gets a pin. He did that same thing against Beloit Memorial on Saturday. I couldn’t be prouder of his work ethic.”
Ott said his conditioning is a huge factor in his success.
“I just out-work people out there,” Ott said. “I know they are going to get tired, and when they start getting sloppy, I try to be as aggressive as possible. I didn’t pin him in the second period like I wanted to, but when the third period started, I just told myself to put him on his back, and I was able to do that.”
Also recording pins for the Trojans were Cal Ries (182), Kooper Huffman (195), Zack Ries (120) and Justin Teague (138), who needed just 22 seconds to pin Maysen Smith.
The Mid-States represents an excellent opportunity for the Trojans to gauge their progress.
“Mid-States is going to be a really good test,” Ries said. “I believe we have a few pretty good kids, and I’ve said all along that if you can go to Mid-States and place in the top five or six, you can plan on placing at state. It’s that tough of a tournament, where if you can place that high, you can change your goals and expect to do something really good at the end of the year. It’s a good gauge for guys around the Christmas time too, to not just let them go for a whole two weeks without doing anything.”
North Boone coach Jason Mamer-Cox said his team is coming together.
“We’re a really young group, and we’re looking for continued improvement throughout the year,” Mamer-Cox said. “They are very raw, but they come in every day and put in a lot of work. We’ve had a number of kids that have had to go into quarantine, but the kids that are here are getting better. This was a good match for us, because the styles are a little different up here. There’s a lot more focus on wrist control and arm control. In Illinois, it’s all about beating that head down until you can shoot. Now we can go talk about that in practice and work to either integrate that or improve it.”
Turner 96, North Boone 9
170: Carlos Ramirez (TURN) over (NOBO) (For.) 182: Cal Ries (TURN) over Garret Louis (NOBO) (Fall 0:52) 195: Kooper Huffman (TURN) over Sebastian Sandoval (NOBO) (Fall 3:33) 220: Hunter Griinke (TURN) over (NOBO) (For.) 285: Jimmy Elsworth (NOBO) over Anthony Hamilton (TURN) (Fall 0:59) 106: Phoenix Villarreal (TURN) over (NOBO) (For.) 113: Double Forfeit 120: Zack Ries (TURN) over Gavin Eckberg (NOBO) (Fall 2:42) 126: Mekhi Ott (TURN) over Dylan Hughes (NOBO) (Fall 5:32) 132: Seth Silvis (TURN) over (NOBO) (For.) 138: Justin Teague (TURN) over Maysen Smith (NOBO) (Fall 0:22) 145: Logan Witte (NOBO) over Brennan Ingram (TURN) (Dec 6-1) 152: Jonathon Torsini (TURN) over (NOBO) (For.) 160: Eric Halon (TURN) over Noah Anderson (NOBO) (Fall 0:56)