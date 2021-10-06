BELOIT —The Beloit Turner Trojans are at home for the third and final time this season, but Columbus is intent on being disruptive visitors.
The Cardinals (6-1) have had an outstanding season, with its only loss coming off the field. They were forced to forfeit to Big Foot due to COVID protocols on Sept. 17.
Columbus hasn’t been challenged in any of their six wins, the closest of which came in a 29-7 defeat of Watertown Luther Prep on Sept. 24.
Most impressive is what they do on the defensive end, where they’ve allowed just 27 points all season, and never more than seven in a game.
“They shut down the run as their first priority,” Turner coach Derek Diehl said. “They keep everything in front of them and they don’t take chances. There aren’t a ton of accurate quarterbacks in this conference, and not every team is willing to play a pass-first offense, which is what you have to do if you want a chance at beating these guys.”
The main star for the Cardinals has been sophomore Caden Brunell, who was a star as a freshman and is incredibly productive as a sophomore.
Brunell has 1,019 yards on just 126 carries and has already racked up 16 touchdowns.
“He is in the perfect system to showcase his skills,” Diehl said. “His brother was a really good player that did a lot of the same things and played for me when I coached the All-Star game. He’s a really good back, and he’s got some big, strong horses in front of him. They are a really good team.”
He’s also second on the team in tackles and leads the squad with four sacks to boot.
Turner is coming off a 12-6 win over winless Horicon/Hustisford in which Brent Hoppe dominated the game from his defensive end spot, racking up seven sacks as the Trojans had just one defensive breakdown in the game.
Friday night will present the stiffest test of the season for Hoppe, but Diehl doesn’t think the competition will present too much of a problem.
“Brent has balled out in every single game we’ve played, and we’ve played some tough teams,” Diehl said. “He is who we think he is. As good as Columbus is, they haven’t faced a kid like Brent, either. It’s not every week that you see a kid that good. I’m expecting him to go out here and cause a lot of problems like he always does.”
• BELVIDERE (1-5) at HONONEGAH (6-0): The Bucs don’t figure to pose a significant challenge to an Indians team that appears well on its way to an undefeated regular season.
Hononegah just took out Boylan and Belvidere North in successive weeks, and will face Belvidere, Auburn and East in the final three weeks in their bid to finish 9-0.
There is still work to be done, however. The Indians struggled mightily on offense and that didn’t change in Hononegah’s 14-9 win over Belvidere North.
“We continue to struggle in the run game, particularly with sustaining the blocks on the offensive line,” Zimmerman said. “And we aren’t consistent in our reads in the passing game.”
That inconsistency led Zimmerman to try a few different offensive linemen in last week’s game, and also led to some playing time for sophomore quarterback Cole Warren.
The Bucs have scored just 52 total points in their six games, with the lone victory coming in a 14-6 decision over Rockford Jefferson.
Meanwhile, the Indians defensive unit just keeps rolling along.
“The defense has been very consistent,” Zimmerman said. “The defensive line is getting a nice push, which opens lanes for our linebackers to run. Our secondary is making sure tackles and doing well in coverage. I would also say we’ve had some breaks go our way. But overall, this is one of the best defenses I’ve seen at Hononegah.”
• MADISON LA FOLLETTE (2-5) at BELOIT MEMORIAL (2-5): Two teams with identical records get together Friday night in Beloit.
A full preview of the matchup can be found in Wednesday’s Daily News.
• WATERLOO (6-2) at CLINTON (4-3): Waterloo has a bonus game because they picked up a pair of victories Friday night: A COVID forfeit against Dodgeland and a 48-12 win over Milwaukee Academy of Science.
The Cougars are coming off their first game after two weeks off, and they surely made it count in a 56-6 romp over Palmyra-Eagle.
The win left Clinton in position to make the playoffs if they can take down Waterloo and Cambridge in the season finale.
The Cougars’ ground attack was in full effect, as the squad rushed for 408 yards. Quarterback Peyton Bingham led the way with four touchdowns and 118 yards.
• NORTH BOONE (2-4) at ROCK FALLS (1-5): The Vikings still have a chance to make the IHSA playoffs, but will need to sweep their remaining three games in or to do so.
Friday night at Rock Falls offers a great opportunity to complete the first leg. The Vikings are coming off their toughest stretch of the season with losses against state-ranked Byron and a solid Stillman Valley team.
Rock Falls opened the season with a 50-0 victory over hapless Rockford Christian, but hasn’t been able to get back on the right side of the ledger since then.
They’ve scored just 23 points in their five-game losing streak, and have allowed an average of 42 points per game in that span.
• ALDEN-HEBRON (2-4) at SOUTH BELOIT (3-3): The SoBos are home for an Alden-Hebron team that has just one on-the-field victory this season.
They were the beneficiaries of a COVID-related forfeit from Ashton-Franklin Center last week.
The SoBos have lost three of their last four games, but the last two were against two of the top eight-man teams in the state.
• IOWA-GRANT (1-6) at PARKVIEW/ALBANY (0-7): The Vikings continue to get blown out each week, but Iowa/Grant would qualify as the team’s most winnable game yet.
Iowa/Grant has just one win, a week two 26-14 victory over Riverdale.
Their game last week against River Ridge ended in a forfeit.
• WAUTOMA (2-5) at BRODHEAD-JUDA (7-0) : The Cardinals haven’t played a close game yet, and Friday night against Wautoma doesn’t figure to be the first.
Wautoma has two blowout wins over Westfield and Montello/Princeton/Green Lake, but has just one close loss: A season-opening 20-13 loss at Laconia.
Brodhead-Juda running back Gage Boegli needs 84 yards to reach the 1,000 mark, and already has 17 touchdowns to his ledger.
• BIG FOOT (3-5) at WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP (4-3): The Chiefs can qualify for the playoffs if they collect a road win Friday and a home victory over Turner.
The Chiefs dropped a 28-24 heartbreaker to Lake Mills last week and must rebound if they are to qualify for postseason play.