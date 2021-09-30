BELOIT — The Turner Trojans have battled a brutal conference slate.
This week, that changes.
The Trojans, 0-4 in Capitol Conference play, face a Horicon-Hustisford squad that is still seeking its first victory of the season Friday night in Beloit.
Turner coach Derek Diehl believes the game could be more difficult than it sounds.
"They aren't coming down here to roll over for us and give us an easy win," Diehl said. "It's homecoming week, and the joke around here is that you are down 14-0 before you even step on the field because of all the distractions. Horicon doesn't have a lot of size, but they are fast to the ball and have been good against the run at times. They use what they have in a positive way."
The Trojans have been very competitive on the defensive side of the ball, and Diehl identified a few key contributors.
"Brent Hoppe should be a candidate for Defensive Player of the Year in our conference," Diehl said. "He's leading the state in tackles for loss, and he's in the top 10 in the state in sacks. He's almost unblockable at this level of football. Sometime we will miss an assignment or have an alignment issue, and Brent will come in and save the day."
"Cal Ries has been been so steady at the middle linebacker spot," Ries said. "And Camden Combs, it's hard to get a long touchdown past him. He's saved about eight touchdowns, just running people down, and not all of those drives ended in scores, so he's been great."
Coach Grant McLain also deserves his share of the credit.
"I think Grant has done a fantastic job putting the right schemes in week in and week out," Diehl said. "He leaves no stone unturned when it comes to preparation, and he has the kids out there ready to execute. We're struggling to score on the offensive end because we aren't winning battles up front, but we are young and you still see progression on that side from week to week."
• BELOIT MEMORIAL (2-4) at MADISON WEST (0-6): The Purple Knights are coming off their finest performance of the season in a 20-0 victory over Madison East last week.
West has struggled mightily this season, and was forced to forfeit its last two games due to COVID restrictions.
They fell 24-22 to Madison East in their only close game of the season.
The Knights thus have an excellent opportunity to win their third game of the season, with a pair of games still remaining on the slate.
• NORTH BOONE (2-3) at STILLMAN VALLEY (4-1): The Vikings are in a tough stretch, after losing to sixth-ranked Byron 49-7 last week.
The Cardinals are a terrific team. After falling to Byron in week one, they have rolled through four straight victories, including a 51-16 trouncing of Rockford Christian last week.
If the Vikings harbor any hopes of a playoff berth, they've have to muster enough to upset Stillman Valley Friday.
• SOUTH BELOIT (3-2) at AQUIN CATHOLIC (4-1): The SoBos fell to one of the top eight-man teams in the state in Orangeville last week, and have an equally difficult task in facing Aquin Catholic this week.
Aquin's only loss came to that Orangeville squad, and that was a tight 34-26 affair.
There are only 24 eight-man teams in the state, and 16 of those make the postseason. There should be 3-6 teams that qualify, so a 4-5 mark, which a win would guarantee, should solidify their bid.
• LAKE MILLS (4-2) at BIG FOOT (3-3): The Chiefs are coming off a solid win over Horicon/Hustsiford as Jax Hertel continued to roll through his junior season.
Hertel rushed 24 times for 174 yards and a pair of scores while adding 11 tackles on the defensive end.
Lake Mills is a solid team that is coming off a 23-6 victory over Beloit Turner.
• PARKVIEW-ALBANY (1-5) at MINERAL POINT (2-3): The Vikings take on a Mineral Point team that has lost a pair of close games to Cuba City and Lancaster in the previous two weeks.
Mineral Point has a solid passing attack led by Josh Flilardo, who has 970 yards and eight touchdowns this season. Dominik McVay leads the team in rushing with 418 yards.
Parkview has allowed at least 56 points in all but one game this season. The young Vikings fell to Belleville 56-12 Friday.
• PALMYRA-EAGLE (0-6) at CLINTON (3-3): The Cougars will no doubt have fresh legs after having to forfeit two straight games thanks to a COVID outbreak on the team.
They have practiced as normal this week, and figure to be fully ready for a Panthers squad that has struggled this season.
"When I watch them, I see a team that's doing the best they can with what they've got," Clinton coach Darin Wecker said. "There's no disrespect intended to anyone. We know they are going to come out here Friday night and give it all they have. It's been nice to have that extra week to prepare for not only Palmyra, but our next opponent as well. We just needed to get back on the field, get our pads on and start thudding it up."
The Cougars can still make the WIAA playoffs, but will need to win each of their final three games: Palmyra-Eagle, Waterloo and Cambridge.
• BELVIDERE NORTH (5-0) at HONONEGAH (5-0): The premier game on Friday night's slate features a pair of unbeaten squads in the de facto NIC-10 title game.
A full preview of the big tilt appeared in Thursday's Daily News.