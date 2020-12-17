CLINTON—The environment could hardly have looked any different.
But the gym was the same. So too was the result.
The Turner girls basketball team took care of the host Clinton Cougars Thursday night in much less dramatic fashion than as their nail-biting victory in the WIAA Division 3 regional final in March.
This time, the Trojans used solid defense, a barrage of 3-pointers and a balanced attack to easily take down the Cougars, winning 56-40 for their third straight victory.
The Trojans (4-3) sank eight treys, including five by Tairyin Klossner. The senior finished with a career-best 21 points to lead all scorers.
“That kind of shooting is something we’ve seen in practice,” Turner coach Nick Faralli said. “And it’s really been somebody different every night. With how Clinton was defending, and just making sure we didn’t really get anything in the paint, we had to step up and make shots, and that’s what we were able to do.”
The game was tied at 14 before Turner went on an 11-0 run, spurred on by a couple of baskets by Olivia Tinder, who finished the night with 14 points, leaving her with 999 for her career.
“That run was huge,” Farallisaid. “At the beginning of the game, I felt like we defended really well, but we didn’t hit our free throws and couldn’t get any separation. But we had that spurt before half, and that really gave us some momentum heading into halftime.”
The defensive effort that Faralli spoke of continued for the remainder of the contest, as the Trojans were able to force many turnovers as Clinton, playing in their third game, is still searching for answers offensively.
“We know that Clinton is a really good transition team, and we wanted to make them play half-court basketball as much as possible,” Faralli said. “Brinley Wilson, she gives up a ton of size every night, but she battles and battles. (Olivia) Roehl ended up with 10 points, but she had to work hard for every one of them. It was a great team effort tonight, and when we win the turnover battle, we win the game.”
Elli Teubert added 10 points for the Cougars, who fell to 0-3. Clinton will play at Big Foot Tuesday, while Turner will host Williams Bay in non-conference action Friday night.
TURNER 56, CLINTON 40
TURNER 25 31 56
CLINTON 16 24 40
Turner: Adams 1 2-4 4, Wilson 0 1-4 1, Fitzgerald 1 0-0 2, Pres. Hasse 2 1-2 6, Martin 0 0-2 0, Klossner 8 0-2 21, Tinder 5 3-7 14, Payt Hasse 2 3-4 8. Totals: 19 10-25 56.
Clinton: E. Teubert 3 4-5 10, F. Teubert 2 0-0 6, Nortier 2 0-1 4, Blue 0 1-2 1, Mullooly 0 0-2 0, Bobolz 3 1-1 7, Roehl 3 4-7 10, Koch 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 10-18 40.
3-pointers: Clinton 2 (F. Teubert). Turner 8 (Klossner 5, Tinder, Presley Hasse, Peyton Hasse). Total fouls: Turner 18, Clinton 19.