BRODHEAD, Wis.—The Beloit Turner Trojans swept host Brodhead in a doubleheader Thursday afternoon, defeating the Cardinals 7-3 in game one and 13-7 in game two.
In the opener, sophomore Connor Hughes had a monster game, going 3-for-3 including a triple and three runs scored.
Turner plated four runs in the fourth inning to take control of the game.
The Trojans led 7-1 heading into the final inning before the Cardinals scored a pair of runs to account for the final score.
Jackson Burk got the win for Turner.
In game two, the Trojans pounded out 15 hits to stymie the Cardinals.
Leadoff man Konner Giddley went 3-for-4 with a walk and three runs scored.
Joey Smith provided an offensive highlight when he went deep down the left field line in the second inning, a two-run shot that sent the Trojans on their way to another win to move to a perfect 12-0 on the season.
Brandon Malkow led the Cardinals with a pair of hits and a walk in the second game of the doubleheader.
• GOLF: BMHS TRIANGULAR: The Beloit Memorial boys golf team placed second in Thursday’s Triangular, hosted at Krueger-Haskell Golf Course.
The Knights’ total of 358 was 17 more than winner Verona. Madison East fielded a team with just two golfers.
Griffin Oberneder paced the Knights with a 76. Connor Churchill shot an 88, Alex Hoey hit a 95 and Liam Flanagan shot 99.
• SOFTBALL: CLINTON 25, EDGERTON 5: The Cougars exploded for 12 runs in the sixth and final inning to take down the Crimson Tide Thursday afternoon in Edgerton.
Clinton scored five runs in the first inning, while the Tide responded with three to keep the game close. The Cougars added two runs in the second and four in the third to get comfortably ahead. After two more runs scored in the fifth, Clinton went to work in the sixth.
Felicia Teubert was the star for the Cougars as she drove in seven runs and went the distance in the circle to boot.
Elli Teubert had four hits, while Allie Bell and Trista Gunnink each had three hits.