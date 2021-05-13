BELOIT— Pitching depth is a luxury in any prep baseball season.
In this odd season filled with weeks filled to the brim with games and light on practices, that depth is a necessity.
The Turner Trojans improved to 8-0 on the season with a 13-3 victory over Clinton in six innings that showcased the superior depth of the staff.
Three Turner hurlers helped get the Trojans through what was at times a slog of a contest that ended up being nearly two and a half hours long. Will Lauterbach, Eric Halon and Grant Revels all labored at times but grinded through for an overall solid performance.
The Trojans will still have two of their top pitchers in Konner Giddley and Cal Ries for Friday’s home showdown against McFarland.
“We wanted to keep a few horses in the barn if we could,” Clowes said. “Depth right now is everything, and those guys did a nice job today. Will Lauterbach started and struggled at the start to find it, but really settled down. Eric is a sophomore that is really going to be a great pitcher down the line for us that is still learning lessons about how important it is to get ahead in the count.”
Giddley was terrific at the plate again, going 3-for-4 with a double and a pair of runs scored.
“I think we are taking really good approaches at the plate right now,” Giddley said. “Just trying to get ahead in the count and get ready for a fastball. You can’t be late for the fastball.”
The Trojans scored three times in the first inning and three more times in the second, with Connor Hughes delivering a two-run triple to key the rally.
Turner capitalized on a walk, hit-by-pitch and a Clinton error to put together two more runs in the fourth.
Clinton scored its runs on a two-run single by Noah Mieses in the fourth and on another single by Mieses in the fifth.
Cougars coach Brad Farrell said he was pleased with several aspects of the game.
“I’m really happy right now,” Farrell said. “And the scoreboard doesn’t show why necessarily. But I thought we really kept battling and never gave up. Rome wasn’t built in a day, and it’s going to take a while to get the program where we need it to be. But I’m happy with our progress and our effort level.”
Freshman Collin Gill provided a spark with a walk and a hit, and Zach DuCharme reached base twice while also pitching significantly better out of the bullpen than his final line would indicate.
“Zach did a really nice job for us,” Farrell said. “There were times that he could have gotten out of innings but we just couldn’t make that one last play in the field. But he threw the ball much better than he did in his first outing, so that was good to see.”
The Cougars will play at East Troy Friday afternoon.
Thursday’s linescore
Clinton 000 210—3
Turner 332 212—13
WP- Halon; LP-Donagan. Leading hitters: BT, Giddley 3x4; Burk 1x3, 3 R; Ries 0x2, 3 R; 2x4 1R, 3 RBI; CL: Mieses 2x3, 3 RBI; Gill 1x2, R, BB;