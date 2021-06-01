BELOIT—Having lost two games in a row and their best player, the Beloit Turner baseball team was in need of a feel-good victory.
Mission accomplished Tuesday afternoon, courtesy of a 7-0 whitewash of visiting Evansville.
The Trojans will be without the services of staff ace, shortstop and leadoff hitter Konner Giddley for the remainder of the season after he suffered a fluke knee injury in a game last week.
Turner coach Jeff Clowes said it was good to see the team bounce back.
“Konner is just a great teammate who does everything the way it should be done,” Clowes said. “Even though he can’t play, it was great to have him in our dugout today. I think it gave the kids a real lift. He’s going to be missed, no question, but we have some guys that are taking advantage of the opportunity.”
The Trojans got rolling right away Tuesday, scoring three runs in support of Jackson Burk in the first inning.
Grant Revels led off the inning with a single, then came around to score on a double by Burk.
Joey Smith later drove in a run with a productive grounder to make it 2-0.
From there, Turner added a run in the third, one in the fifth and two more in the sixth on a Connor Hughes two-run single to gradually extend the lead.
“I liked our approach at the plate,” Clowes said. “We were back to playing Turner baseball today after hitting a road bump over the weekend in Waupun. We were aggressive on the basepaths and we tried to continue to put pressure on them every inning. We didn’t get that big hit every inning, but if you keep the pressure on, usually you’ll get a crack and get some water through.”
While the Turner bats were doing their thing, Burk was dealing on the mound, backed by some solid defense.
“I was able to get my fastball over for strikes early in the count and get ahead,” Burk said. “And my defense was great. Eric Halon is doing a great job stepping in at short for Konner, and Will Lauterbach hasn’t played second all year, but did a really nice job there, too.”
Cal Ries finished up on the mound with a pair of scoreless frames as Turner kept its two-game Rock Valley Conference lead with four to play.
The regular season schedule is set to conclude Tuesday when they host second-place Jefferson in a makeup game.
“I love coming down the stretch of the season where every pitch and every game matters,” Clowes said. “That way, you can roll right into the playoffs playing with that urgency. We’ve also been on the other side of that coin, where you have to flip that switch once regionals start, and that’s not an easy thing to do.”
The Trojans earned the top seed in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, when they will open against either Brodhead/Juda or Monroe on Thursday, June 15.
Tuesday’s linescore
Evansville 000 000 0—0
Turner 301 102 X—7
WP- Burk (5 IP, 0 R); Leading hitters: BT, Hughes, 2x3, 2 RBI.