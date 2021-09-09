BELOIT—At long last, the Beloit Turner football team is coming home.
The Trojans, who began the season with a successful 2-1 road trip, will play in front of their own fans Friday night when the team hosts 1-2 Lakeside Lutheran.
Turner had no trouble in its first two game before running into a Watertown Luther Prep squad that had a very successful ground attack.
Lakeside fell in blowout losses to Jefferson and Lake County Lutheran before outlasting Big Foot in a 51-45 shootout.
Turner coach Derek Diehl said the first defeat was a learning experience, one that can be partially chalked up to the weather conditions.
“We had a really solid game plan that involved the passing game quite a bit,” Diehl said. “And then the rain came in and pretty much shot the game plan. But they were a very good team, very fast at every position. No excuses, they were better than we were on that night.”
The Trojans now focus their collective attention to a Lakeside team that runs the triple option similar to old rival Clinton.
“They have an excellent quarterback and run their system very well,” Diehl said. “What’s nice for us is that Clinton ran that offense, so we are use to preparing for it. They have the biggest line that we’ll face this year, too. Our job on defense is to disrupt their reads and make it as hard on the quarterback as possible. Our defensive ends are going to be a real key in this game.”
• CLINTON (3-0) at MARSHALL (3-0): The Cougars will face a significant challenge when they travel to face seventh-ranked and undefeated Marshall.
Clinton has feasted on opponents who have combined to start the season 0-9. Marshall is a different animal. The Cardinals are averaging over 30 points per game, with quarterback Craig Ward passing for 10 touchdowns and one interception.
The Cougars need just two more victories to qualify for the WIAA Division 5 playoffs, so this hardly qualifies as a must-win. But if they can stay competitive with the Cardinals, it would be a great sign moving forward.
Clinton coach Darin Wecker said the Cardinals present a number of problems.
“They’ve got some really good playmakers on offense,” Wecker said. “We’ve got to do everything we can to stop making big plays. Their quarterback can really throw, and we’ve struggled against the pass this season, so that’s certainly something we are aware of. I feel great about our run defense, based on the way we’ve played in the last few games.”
The Cougars are coming off an emphatic 54-6 stomping of Dodgeland, and spirits are understandably running high.
“The first two games we played were really tight,” Wecker said. “And both sides of the ball made a lot of mistakes. Too many turnovers, too many penalties. We had the feeling after those two games that we allowed them to be too close because of our errors. But Friday night, we wanted to go out and execute as well as we could, and we did that for the most part. There were still too many penalties, but I was really happy with our offensive attack. Anytime you can rush for 411 yards, you’re doing some thing right.’
• BRODHEAD/JUDA (3-0) at RICHLAND CENTER (2-1): The Cardinals, currently ranked 10th in the latest wissports.net coaches poll in D5, have absolutely dominated in three game thus far.
Like Clinton, however, none of the three victims appear to be playoff-bound. The Cardinals have outscored their opponents 128-14.
After opening with an 18-13 loss at Wisconsin Dells, Richland Center has beaten Fennimore and Dodgeville in the last two weeks.
Jim Matthys, brutally honest as ever, said his team still has a lot to prove.
“We haven’t really beaten anybody that’s really good yet,” Matthys said. “Our opponents have a 1-8 record so far. This is going to be a big test for us, certainly the biggest test we’ve seen this year or last, because we weren’t really tested last spring, either. It’s going to be interesting to see how we respond to adversity, because there’s going to be some for sure. We can’t just expect to score every possession like we have been.”
Bryce Hillers has been the offensive star for Richland Center, rushing for 393 yards in the three games.
“He’s stocky and he’s fast,” Matthys said. “In general, they are a big and physical team that can really run the ball. Other than the Dells, they haven’t played anybody real good, either. I think it’s going to be a good matchup. We both have a lot of size, strength and speed. We’ll see how we respond.”
• BIG FOOT (1-2) at LODI (3-0): Lodi has been a powerhouse thus far, living up to their number three ranking in D4.
How good is Lodi? They haven’t allowed a point this season and have outscored the opposition 120-0.
Jaylen Montgomery has rushed for 276 yards despite the presence of a running clock in all three games.
Big Foot finally got their offense rolling, but the defense wasn’t up to the task in a 51-45 shootout loss to Lakeside Lutheran last week.
• GENOA-KINGSTON (2-0) at NORTH BOONE (1-1): The Vikings were dealt with in easy fashion last week, losing 50-7 to Dixon.
They will host a Cogs team that has allowed just nine combined points in easy wins over Rockford Lutheran and Winnebago.
• FLANAGAN/WOODLAND (0-1) at SOUTH BELOIT (2-0): It’s been an ideal start to the season for the SoBos, who have received outstanding offensive production in its first two victories.
The SoBos are coming off a 44-30 win over a River Ridge team that was ranked fifth in the eight-man poll heading into the season.
Flanagan/Woodland dropped a 42-40 decision to West Central in its only game of the season.
• FREEPORT (2-0) at HONONEGAH (2-0): The Indians will try to go a perfect 3-0 against fellow unbeaten Freeport, who took care of NIC-10 lightweights Belvidere (28-7) and Auburn (25-24).
The Indians beat a solid Harlem team before pounding Guilford last week.
• BELOIT MEMORIAL (1-2) at SUN PRAIRIE (3-0): The Purple Knights are expected to get a host of players that had been previously unavailable for various reasons this week.
The Knights were dominated in all phases last week against a Middleton team that came into the contest a dangerous 0-2.
Sun Prairie has dominated all three foes, outscoring the opposition by a 153-47 margin. Cardinals quarterback Jerry Kaminski has been virtually flawless, completing 76 percent of his passes with 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions.