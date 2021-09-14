BELOIT—Another day, another round in the 70’s for Beloit Memorial’s Sarah Ramsden.
The Purple Knight sophomore took medalist honors in Beloit’s dual with Verona Tuesday afternoon at Krueger-Haskell Golf Course with a 79.
Ramsden, starting on the 10th hole, shot a 40 on her front nine and a 39 on her back nine.
The biggest area of opportunity for her continues to be her short game.
“I had some good breaks and some bad breaks,” Ramsden said. “I hit some really good putts that just didn’t go in, but I also hit some bad ones. It’s definitely a work in progress with my putting.”
Ramsden remains on track to compete for a berth in the WIAA State Tournament.
“I’m still working on a lot of things, but I feel like I’m getting better every time out,” Ramsden said. “With my putts, instead of lagging them to four or five feet, I’m getting it within two or three feet. Striking the ball consistently well is a challenge, but I’ve been steady there. The biggest thing is putting it all together at the right time.”
Senior teammate Olivia Cronin, in the final home meet of her career, finished with a 98.
“I putted the ball really well,” Cronin said. “I hit a couple of clutch putts. But I struggled with chipping around the green and in the bunkers. I triple-bogeyed both 13 and 14, then birdied 15.”
Cronin said being on the course for the final time competitively was surreal.
“This was my last first,” Cronin said. “It was the first time that it hit me that I’m a senior and this is my last hurrah. The last hole was a little sad, knowing it was my final time at Krueger.”
Verona was led by Laila Ehiorobo’s 95.
The Purple Knights will be back on the links Saturday when the participate in the Parker Invite at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville.
• GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: The Beloit Turner Trojans put quite a scare into the Whitewater volleyball team before ultimately falling in five sets Tuesday night.
The Trojans open the match by losing 25-7, but immediately rebounded for 25-23 and 25-22 victories. Whitewater forced a fifth set with a 25-13 win, and clinched the victory with a 15-6 win in the decisive fifth set.
Addalynn Teeter led the Trojans with 15 assists, Lizzy Dezwarte had 12 digs and Neveyah House had six kills.
• MIDDLETON 3, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0: The Purple Knights struggled against a powerful Middleton squad Tuesday night, losing 25-17, 25-8, 25-19.
The Knights were led by Mizhana Burner, who finished with eight digs and four blocks. Sarah Holguin and Izzy Churchill each added a pair of kills, while Churchill had two aces.
Middleton’s Evin Jordee had 29 assists while Sierra Pertzborn finished with 14 kills.
• CROSS COUNTRY: The Beloit Memorial boys and girls cross country teams competed in the Grade Level Challenge, held Tuesday in Verona.
The top male finisher for the Knights in the freshman/sophomore race was Aiden Greenlee, who finished 89th with a 23:47. Ben Johnson was the top Knight in the junior-senior race, placing 69th with a 21:15.
Jaslyn Gama placed 54th in the fresh/soph race, while Kylie White was 23rd in the junior/senior race with a 24:34.
• BOYS VOLLEYBALL: Monday night, the Beloit Memorial boys volleyball team fell at Madison Edgewood in three sets, losing 25-18, 25-21 and 25-15.
Danny Armelin led Beloit along with Eddwin Martinez with three digs.
Andrew Kleinschmidt had eight kills, three aces and nine assists, while Kai Wong had seven kills and nine assists.