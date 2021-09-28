BELOIT—The Beloit Turner volleyball team knew exactly what it was going up against Tuesday night.
The McFarland Spartans, armed with a multitude of 6-footers across the front line, showed up as advertised in a 25-16, 25-15, 25-8 victory.
But Turner coach Kasey Quinn said it was hardly an empty evening for his squad.
“We all knew coming into the match what McFarland was,” Quinn said. “They are an outstanding team. So before the game, we talked about defining the night around how we played, not what the score might say. And if we could bring the level of play we had tonight all the time, we would win more matches. We had a little lull in the middle of the season where we had some health issues, but I’m hoping we can finish these last three matches strong.”
Turner senior Kirsten Steffen said the team possessed a solid energy Tuesday night.
“I loved our energy for sure,” Steffen said. “We stayed up the entire time, no matter what the score was. And communication was a key. That hasn’t always been our strong point, but we did really well with that tonight. W also started calling a lot more plays before the serve, and I think that helped.”
Steffen said she feels good about where the team is at this point in the season.
“I think we’re doing really well, especially compared to past year’s,” Steffen said. “We have grown so much, and we’re playing a lot smarter as a team.”
Steffen led Turner in kills with five kills, while Fran McKearn had three blocks. Addalynn Teeter added six assists for Turner.
Avery Pennekamp finished with 10 kills for McFarland, while Gwen Crull added nine to go with six blocks. Holly Cassuci’s laser-like serve went for four aces. Maddy Fortune led the Spartans with 27 assists.
The Trojans continue a difficult week with a match at Edgerton Thursday night.
• BRODHEAD 3, EAST TROY 0: The Cardinals stayed perfect in Rock Valley Conference play with a sweep at East Troy Tuesday night.
Abbie Dix finished with 14 kills and seven blocks, while Alexis Kammerer had 28 assists. Kaidynce Bevars had 13 digs to go along with four aces. Abby Erman had seven kills for the Trojans.
• BIG FOOT 3, CLINTON 0: The Chiefs swept host Clinton Tuesday night, winning 25-21, 25-16, 25-19.
Big Foot’s Lydia Larson compiled 30 assists, while Morgan Rego had 26 digs and a pair of aces. Sydney Wilson led the Chiefs with 11 kills.
Jayden Nortier led Clinton with 12 kills. Elli Teubert had 14 assists, Paige Hendricks had 22 digs and Sylvia Johansen and Nortier each had a pair of blocks.