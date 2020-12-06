BELOIT—The Beloit Turner boys hoops team got their season off to a sputtering start Friday night with a 77-45 loss to visiting Edgerton.
The Trojans struggled mightily shooting the ball, going just 14-for-45 from the floor while committing 21 turnovers.
The Crimson Tide led 31-13 at halftime and were never seriously challenged in the second half.
Sophomore Donavhan Cain was a bright spot for the Trojans, finishing with 19 points.
Clayton Jenny led Edgerton with 26 points. The Crimson Tide had four players in double figures, with Connor Coombs and Peyton Fox each contributing 14 and Drew Hansen adding 12.
Turner will be back in action Friday at Janesville Craig.
• GIRLS BASKETBALL: BRODHEAD 55, TURNER 38: The Brodhead girls squad started its season with a resounding victory Saturday afternoon, defeating visiting Turner.
The Cardinals were led by Kiarra Moe’s 14 points. Madisyn Kail added 10, as did freshman Addie Yates.
The Trojans played a tough first half and went into intermission tied at 19 before the Cardinals imposed their will in the second half, outscoring Turner 36-19.
Presley Hasse led the Trojans with seven points. Point guard Sabrina Fitzgerald returned to action and finished with six points, as did Peyton Hasse.
• PARKVIEW 31, WILLIAMS BAY 28: The Vikings broke through for their first victory of the season Friday night at Williams Bay.