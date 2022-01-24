Trojans fall to Belleville By Daily News staff Jan 24, 2022 Jan 24, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELLEVILLE, Wis.—The Beloit Turner boys basketball team came up empty in its quest for a road victory Monday night, falling 85-56 to a terrific Belleville squad.Turner held a 10-8 lead in the first half before Belleville went on a game-changing 12-0 run that put them in command.By halftime, the lead was up to 47-28 and the Trojans never put a scare into the Wildcats thereafter.A full boxscore was not immediately available.Turner will host Rock Valley Conference leading Brodhead Thursday night. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit school district official to resign Beloit woman charged in stabbing incident Welders Supply Co. buys old Cub Foods building Beloit man accused of ninth OWI offense Fruzen Principal on leave pending misconduct probe Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime