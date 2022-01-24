BELLEVILLE, Wis.—The Beloit Turner boys basketball team came up empty in its quest for a road victory Monday night, falling 85-56 to a terrific Belleville squad.

Turner held a 10-8 lead in the first half before Belleville went on a game-changing 12-0 run that put them in command.

By halftime, the lead was up to 47-28 and the Trojans never put a scare into the Wildcats thereafter.

A full boxscore was not immediately available.

Turner will host Rock Valley Conference leading Brodhead Thursday night.

