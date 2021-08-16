EAST TROY, Wis.—Payton Schmidt of Jefferson shot a 5-over 41 for medalist honors at a nine-team girls golf meet held Monday at Alpine Valley Golf Course.

Lakeside Lutheran nosed out Schmidt’s Eagles for first place in the team standings, 202-205.

Host East Troy was third with 208, followed by Beloit Turner (224), Cambridge (241), Clinton (247), McFarland (255), Edgerton (262) and Evansville (293).

Turner was led by Hannah Tysse with a 50 and Kendall Peterson with a 51.

Clinton’s Sophia Millard shot a team-best 55.

Recommended for you