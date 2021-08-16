Trojans, Cougars get golf season underway By Daily News staff Jim Franz Author email Aug 16, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EAST TROY, Wis.—Payton Schmidt of Jefferson shot a 5-over 41 for medalist honors at a nine-team girls golf meet held Monday at Alpine Valley Golf Course.Lakeside Lutheran nosed out Schmidt’s Eagles for first place in the team standings, 202-205.Host East Troy was third with 208, followed by Beloit Turner (224), Cambridge (241), Clinton (247), McFarland (255), Edgerton (262) and Evansville (293).Turner was led by Hannah Tysse with a 50 and Kendall Peterson with a 51.Clinton’s Sophia Millard shot a team-best 55. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Lincoln Academy's newly hired principal let go, El-Amin hired Lincoln Academy Director of Finance and Operations resigns Woman attacked on Saturday in South Beloit Man ordered to prison in 2020 Sullivan crash Beloit man enters plea in 2016 fatal shooting, sentencing set Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime