CLINTON—While women’s wrestling has been on the rise all over the country, Wisconsin seems to be one of the fastest growing environments for the sport.
With the way Beloit Turner’s girls wrestling team performed this season, the Trojans hope to be one of the teams to lead the charge.
“The girls work really hard,” said assistant coach Kate Perkins. “There’s been a ton of improvements from the start of the season to now. They have really improved, and they’re really enjoying wrestling.”
The Trojans got to show off their progress at the 2023 Lady Cougar Invite, held in the auxiliary gym at Clinton High School simultaneously as the Rock Valley Conference Tournament.
The Trojans finished fourth out of 13 teams and walked away with several champions.
Sydney Andrews (126) placed first with a hard-fought pin over Edgerton’s Cianna Vendrell in round one before beating Milwaukee Ronald Reagan’s Tahonesty Donell in a close 8-7 decision.
D Terrell (138) also was a champion with two intense matches against Edgerton’s Alexis Stengel and Lancaster’s Kashailya Wiest ending in pins before she took down Muskego’s Olivia Chavez with an 8-7 decision.
Haleigh Winke (152) went 2-1 with a 2:55 pin of Clinton’s Alyvia Hartwig and then took home the crown with a 1:38 pin of Reagan’s Natalie Maceau.
Maddy Lucero (120) went 2-1 with two pins for a third-place finish while Bailynn Dunham (100) placed fourth with one pin. Emily Wyss (120) also competed for Turner.
“A lot of our girls are first-year wrestlers,” Perkins said. “And the improvements that they have made are insane. They really can hold their own, and they can compete with those upper-levels.”
The Trojans will go to regionals and, hopefully from there, to the state tournament.
“We're just going to keep practicing the way that we have,” Perkins said. “Working hard, keeping our nose on the grind and doing what we got to do. Our girls have a lot of potential to make it to state this year.”
Clinton’s Kaylin Wisniewski (107) placed second after going 3-1 with three pins and Riley Edwards (145) was second after finishing 2-1 with two pins. Alyvia Hartwig also competed for the Cougars.