BELOIT—Beloit Turner track coach Nolan Otremba specializes in finding the right people to compete in the jumps, particularly the triple jump.
“I don’t want to give away my secrets, if I see a bouncy kid and they can nail the technique, they can go pretty far in high school,” Otremba said Monday.
If they master those techniques, well, they just may be a state champion.
Otremba has coached Trojans to WIAA Division 2 titles in both 2019 with Jo’Vontae Coleman and last spring with junior Camden Combs.
At a signing ceremony Monday, Combs signed a letter-of-intent to compete in track for NCAA Division II Mankato State in Mankato, Minn.
After thanking his parents, Jaron and Carey, for their support, he said he has been blessed with outstanding coaches at Turner, particularly Otremba.
“He always has faith in me,” Combs said. “At sectionals I wanted to quit doing the long jump. I wanted to focus on the triple jump and the sprints. I’d barely got to sectionals in the long jump. I was already busy with all the other events, it was a nasty day and I was already feeling tired. I tried to convince him to just let me scratch, but he convinced me I had it in me to advance.”
Combs not only qualified for state in the long jump, he finished second in the event with a leap of 22-feet 4 inches.
Of course his other trip to the awards stand was to the top as he won the triple jump with a leap of 44-7.5 inches. His long jump mark at state is the school record while his personal best in the triple jump (45-6.5) ranks only below Coleman’s 46-6.5 in 2019.
“I met the Mankato track coach at state and I really like him,” Combs said. “I visited the campus in August and loved it. Everything there seems new and innovative. I really like that. The most important thing is that it had the degree I wanted (construction management).”
The athletic facilities at Mankato, including the indoor and outdoor tracks, are also top-notch. Otremba, who is from Minnesota and attended UW-Stout, gave Mankato a strong recommendation.
“It will be a very good fit for him and a great opportunity,” the coach said.
While Otremba has now coached a pair of state champions, they couldn’t be more different physically. Coleman, a lanky 6-foot-3, looks the part.
“Cam? He’s the shortest one on the runway every day,” Otremba said with a chuckle. “Ultimately long legs help, but it’s more about leg strength and working hard and getting the basic three phases of the jump down. I have a physics background so there is a lot of that involved.”
Combs said consistency through strong coaching got him to where he is.
“You know exactly what Coach Otremba expects in practice,” he said. “For triple jump, he splits it into three sections of the jump. He slows it down and really teaches you how to find the form and technique. If I have a bad jump, he recognizes immediately what I’m doing wrong and how to fix it. It’s been great.”
Otremba said it’s gratifying when someone like Combs is so coachable and hard-working.
“He’s someone who puts in the effort during the season and in the off-season,” Otremba said. “When he’s not competing he’s lifting and making himself better. It’s been really exciting watching Cam grow. I love how much effort he puts into the sport.”
This spring, Combs said he hopes his off-season work pays off with a new set of personal records.
“I’m going for a high 46 or a 47,” he said. “I;m going to continue to do four events, too. I’m not fast enough to do the sprints in college right now, but we’ll see what happens.”