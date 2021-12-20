LAKE MILLS, Wis.—The Beloit Turner boys basketball team couldn’t overcome a disastrous first half Monday night.
The Trojans fell behind 40-14 at halftime before playing a much stronger second half in a 69-57 loss to Lake Mills.
The L-Cats scored the final 12 points of the first half and withstood a Trojan rally in the second half.
Will Lauterbach led the Trojans with 14 points, while Keshawn Hobson scored all 12 of his points in the second half. Zay Howard had all seven of his points in the second half, while Tyler Sutherland added six of his eight after intermission.
Freshman AJ Bender led Lake Mills with 18 points, while Ethan Foster had 13.
The Trojans fell to 3-2 overall, while Lake Mills improved to 3-3. Turner will play at Belleville on Dec. 28.
• RIVER VALLEY 61, BRODHEAD 60: The Cardinals suffered their first defeat of the season in disappointing fashion, falling by a point at River Valley Monday.
Ayden Horton hit a three-pointer with 20 seconds left to give River Valley its first lead of the second half, and the Cardinals missed a pair of opportunities to win the game.
The Cardinals were in control throughout the game, leading 34-23 at halftime. River Valley made a late charge, aided in large measure by the Cardinals going just 10-for-21 from the free throw line.
Owen Leifker led the Cardinals with 23 points, while Josiah Engen added 18.
• GIRLS BASKETBALL: PARKVIEW 45, MADISON COUNTRY DAY 26: The Vikings came away with a road win Monday, easily defeating Madison Country Day.
Jenna Olin led the Vikings with 18 points, including 14 in the first half as Parkview took a 22-14 lead.
LAKE MILLS 69, TURNER 57
Turner 14 43—57
Lake Mills 40 29—69
TURNER: Howard 2 2-2 7, Lauterbach 6 2-3 14, Hoppe 1 4-5 6, Sutherland 3 0-0 8, REpka 3 1-2 6, Hobson 6 0-0 12. Totals: 21 9-12 56.
LAKE MILLS: Rguig 3 2-2 8, Stenbroten 3 0-0 8, Bender 6 4-4 18, Foster 5 0-0 13, Hagedorn 1 0-0 3, Carrigan 1 4-10 6, Horkan 4 0-0 11. Totals: 23 10-16 67.
3-pointers: Lake Mills 10 (Stenbroten, Bender 2, Foster 3, Hagedorn, Horkan 3). Turner 5 (Howard, Sutherland 2, Repka 2)
RIVER VALLEY 61, BRODHEAD 60
Brodhead 32 28—60
River Valley 23 38—61
BRODHEAD: Engen 6 5-10 18, Leifker 9 2-23, Walker 3 1-2 8, Boegli 1 0-1 2, Malkow 3 2-6 9. Totals: 22 10-21 60.
RIVER VALLEY: Henkel 1 0-0 3, Alt 1 0-0 3, Horton 10 2-3 28, Hying 5 1-3 11, Myers 1 0-0 2, Esser 0 2-2 2, Gloudenen 6 2-2 14. Totals: 24 7-10 61.
3-pointers: Brodhead 6 (Engen, Leifker 3 , Walker, Malkow). River Valley 8 (Henkel, Alt, Horton 6).
PARKVIEW 45, MCD 26
Parkview 22 23—45
Madison Country Day 14 12—26
PARKVIEW: Wiedmer 0 1-6 6, Crecelius 2 0-0 5, Mielke 4 0-1 8, Stark 2 1-2 5, Olin 7 4-4 18, Klassy 4 0-2 8. Totals: 19 5-18 45.
MCD: Whinney 4 0-0 8, Whiffen 3 0-0 6, Donoso 5 0-0 10, Fan 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 0-0 26.
3-pointers: Parkview 2 (Olin, Crecelius).