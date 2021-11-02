ROCKTON—A trio of runners, each with different paths, will make sure Hononegah cross country is well-represented at Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A state meet in Peoria.
Senior Hailey Henry, no stranger to the state meet, will be joined by junior Indigo Sterud and sophomore Allyson Niedfeldt at state, held at Detweiler Park.
Henry was part of the Indians’ run to state as a team as a freshman in 2018 and has been highly competitive since then.
“I think having that experience definitely helped me for the next three years,” Henry said. “I remember everyone just crying at that race because it ‘s such a big deal to get there. And Saturday was really motivating because this is my last year and I wanted to go out at state, especially with these two other girls.”
Henry ran an 19:30 to place 37th at Saturday’s sectional meet hosted by Lake Park High School, grabbing one of the last individual slots available. The Indians out-performed expectations as a team, finishing eighth in the highly-competitive 19-team field. Hononegah was just 15 points away from qualifying as a team.
Hononegah coach Jorge Pichardo said Henry’s consistent performance throughout her career culminated in Saturday’s meet.
“Hailey is a seasoned performer,” Pichardo said. “We knew that she had a good chance if we weren’t able to make it as a team, that she could go individually. The last 300 meters were on the track, and she just ran as hard as she could.”
Sterud has been the Indians’ top runner all season, and Saturday was no different. The junior placed 29th with a 19:20.
“I really don’t like setting expectations for myself going into meets,” Sterud said. “Because then if I miss my goal, even if it’s just be a few seconds, I’m really hard on myself. So my goal was just to go out and run as hard as I could. Those last 300 meters we finished on the track, and I passed as many girls as I could.”
Pichardo said Sterud’s lofty expectations can be a positive and a negative at times.
“She is an over-thinker,” Pichardo said. “She puts high expectations on herself and is very competitive. For her, it’s about keeping her calm. She just had to trust the work in and take care of business, and that’s exactly what she did. She ran her race and it all paid off.”
Niedfeldt is the rare athlete who makes the transition to cross country from another sport and has immediate success. A golfer her freshman year, Pichardo spotted her running distance for the track team.
“She was running better than almost every one of our cross country girls during track,” Pichardo said. “I told her we needed her on the cross country team. She’s just been really good for us all season long.”
Niedfeldt said it didn’t take a lot of convincing to join the team.
“I really liked the team aspect and the overall environment of cross country,” Niedfelt said. “It’s so much different than golf. I’ve always loved running, and I wanted to try something new and see where it would take me.”
As it turned out, it took her, along with a pair of high-achieving teammates, to the pinnacle of high school cross country.
“I’m just going to go down there and do what I’ve done all year,” Niedfeldt said. “I’m going to experience it, see what it’s like. It’s been such a fun season. I just want to go down there and have fun again.”