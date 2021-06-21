South Beloit High senior Madison Carlson and sophomore Trinity Mesch as well as Hononegah senior Kendall Johnson have all been honored by being named to the 2021 Illinois Coaches Association softball teams.
Carlson was named to the Class 1A Second Team while Mesch landed on the Third Team.
Carlson was 6-2 in the pitcher’s circle, posting a 1.60 earned run average. In 52 innings, she allowed 35 hits and 12 earned runs. She walked 12 and struck out 108. Playing shortstop, she hit .641 (25-39) with 10 doubles, three triples and two home runs. She scored 23 runs and had 26 RBIs. Her on-base percentage was .708 and slugging percentage 1.205.
A first baseman/pitcher, Mesch hit .500 (20-40) with six doubles, four triples and a homer. She scored 20 runs and knocked in 21. Her on-base percentage was .560 and slugging percentage .925. As a pitcher, she went 3-2, striking out 57 in 23 innings. She allowed 10 hits and two earned runs for a 0.60 ERA.
Johnson, co-MVP in the NIC-10, was named to the Class 4A Second Team. She hit a school-record .524 for the 21-6 Indians (43-82) with 15 doubles, four triples and four home runs. She scored 34 runs and knocked in 36. Her on-base percentage was .577 and slugging percentage .951. She led the NIC-10 in batting average (.607) and doubles (12).
Johnson was also named to the NIC-10 All-Academic team.