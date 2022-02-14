BELOIT—A beloved football coach who guided the South Beloit SoBos before serving as an offensive line coach for Beloit College and multiple high schools will be honored at the 2022 Beloit Historical Society Elliott-Perring Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet on June 14..
Andy Trice, whose latest position has been at Hononegah High School, will receive the Bernie Barkin Everett Haskell Lifetime Achievement Award for his long service to Stateline athletics.
Trice took over the SoBos in 1977 and rebuilt a team with low numbers. By 1982 they were a powerhouse in the then-Trailblazer Conference and headed to the IHSA playoffs.
Trice’s coaching career included stops at Beloit Memorial, Beloit College and finally Hononegah, where current head coach Brian Zimmerman played under him. Year-in and year-out, the veteran coach is the reason for Hononegah’s terrific line play.
“I had the opportunity as a player to be instructed by Coach Trice while in high school,” Zimmerman said. “I will definitely say he was as inspirational to me then as he is now. He has helped shape many players’ lives on the field and beyond, with guiding principles such as hard work, dedication and how to be a good person.”
A serious health concern kept him from coaching in 2021 and he has battled it with his typical tenacity.
The 2022 Hall of Fame inductees include versatile 1970s Beloit Catholic Crusader Mike Borgerding, South Beloit basketball standout Lenette (Range) Holden, Beloit Memorial basketball All-Stater Michael Hodges and football stars Chris Whitt of Beloit Memorial and Jim Stiener of Beloit Turner.
The 2022 Hall of Fame event will be held at the Rotary River Center in Beloit. Fellowship and reminiscing will start at 6 p.m. The dinner is at 6:30 and the induction ceremony at 7. Tickets are $35 and must be purchased online at www.beloithistoricalsociety.com/events. The deadline to order tickets is June 7, 2022.
Here are capsules on the 2022 inductees:
• MIKE BORGERDING: The Beloit Catholic 1974 graduate was stellar in track and field, leading the Crusaders to a pair of WISAA titles. In 1972, he set a meet record in the 440-yard dash (50.3 seconds) and was second in the 100 (10.2). He also anchored the mile relay to first place. The following year he was named the Most Outstanding Athlete at state as the Crusaders repeated as champs. He won the 440 and long jump and was second in the 100. He held several school records, including 22-10.5 in the long jump and 50 seconds in the 440. He was also a member of two record relays, the mile (3:27) and mile medley (3:36.0).
• LENETTE RANGE: A member of South Beloit’s Class of 1981, Range was overshadowed by teammate Stacey Neal, already a Hall of Famer, but she had tremendous credentials herself. In 1978-79, as a sophomore she averaged 13.6 points and teamed with Neal and Eva Robinson to win a SHARK Conference basketball title. In three years, that trio would compile a 54-13 record, two regional titles, one undisputed SHARK title and two co-championships. Her scoring went up from 18 as a junior to 20.4 points and 10.1 rebounds as a senior when the SoBos finished a terrific 20-3.
• MICHAEL HODGES: With fellow Hall of Famer Ty Evans, Hodges helped the Purple Knights enjoy several seasons of being among the top teams in Wisconsin. He was first team All-Big Eight and Beloit Daily News All-Area his junior and senior years. As a junior he shot 67 percent from the field and averaged 17.4 points and 7.8 rebounds. As a senior he averaged 21.6 points and 7.3 rebounds. He was Fourth Team All-State and scored 38 points in a rough 97-93 regional loss to Janesville Craig. Hodges earned a scholarship from NCAA Division 1 University of Richmond. He was a member of the 15th seeded Richmond team that upset No. 2 Syracuse in the opening round of the 1991 NCAA Tournament.
• CHRIS WHITT: A 1990 graduate, Whitt ranks among the all-time best football players for Beloit Memorial. As a junior, he was a first teamer on both the All-Big Eight and Beloit Daily News All-Area teams. As a senior, he was Big Eight Player of the Year and first team All-State.. A two-way starter, he switched from fullback to guard as a senior due to the team’s lack of size. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder tallied a record 107 tackles and finished his career with 166. He had 24 tackles in a single game. He also caused 10 fumbles for his career, seven in 1989 alone. Whitt was also a two-time All-Area wrestler at 189 pound, winning a Big Eight title as a senior when he went 30-6-0 and finished sixth at state.
• JIM STIENER: While Beloit Turner’s varsity football team went 0-10 in 1981, the freshmen team was undefeated with Stiener one of the standouts and would soon become a mainstay in Ed Gavigan’s turnaround of the program. In his junior year of 1982, Steiner was a first team All-Area linebacker, gained 735 yards as a running back and helped the Trojans win a Rock Valley Conference title. As a senior in 1983, he earned All-Area Player of the Year honors as the Trojans repeated. The 6-foot, 205-pounder earned first team All-RVC and second team All-State. He led Turner in tackles for the third straight season, rushed for 724 yards and scored 104 points on 15 touchdowns and seven two-point conversions. He was also a starter for Gavigan on the baseball team and went on to play college football at UW-La Crosse.