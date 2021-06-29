BELOIT—My first memory of Andy Trice was as a young football coach patrolling the sideline at City Park in South Beloit where just a thin rope separated him from a number of discontented fans lurking right behind his bench.
That was over 40 years ago.
He took over the SoBos in 1977 and his first few seasons were treacherous due to low numbers. But by 1982 they were the scourge of the then-Trailblazer Conference and headed to the IHSA playoffs.
The SoBos’ fortunes had changed dramatically. Their fans were a whole lot happier. But Trice’s demeanor never wavered, from the lean years to the glory days. He was the same slow-to-anger, even-tempered gentleman that he remains to this day.
Only now he has had the same calming impact he had on those early SoBos many times over.
Trice’s coaching career has also included stops at Beloit Memorial, Beloit College and finally Hononegah.
The Indians’ head coach, Brian Zimmerman, who once played under Trice’s guidance, considers himself lucky to have him as an assistant. Year-in and year-out, the veteran coach is the reason for Hononegah’s terrific line play.
“I had the opportunity as a player to be instructed by Coach Trice while in high school,” Zimmerman said. “I will definitely say he was as inspirational to me then as he is now. He has helped shape many players’ lives on the field and beyond, with guiding principles such as hard work, dedication and how to be a good person.”
Many of Trice’s former players and colleagues are joining to support him through a particularly difficult time in his life. Trice was recently diagnosed with cancer and he is currently undergoing treatment at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
Hononegah Gridiron has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help with his medical bills. The community is deluging the hospital with get-well cards. Many friends have changed their Facebook profiles to Trice’s photo.
“Andy is probably the finest person I know,” said retired longtime Beloit College head coach Ed DeGeorge. “He’s a wonderful person and it’s sad he has to go through this. But life isn’t fair.”
DeGeorge knows of what he speaks. He had heart surgery a month ago and is facing his own long road to recovery.
“Andy coached with me year after year and I never remember him once raising his voice,” DeGeorge said. “That’s not how he operated. The closest he came was a game in which we were really having problems blocking and I heard him say to the offensive line in a real low voice, ‘You guys are really p-ssing me off.’ That was the most aggressive thing I ever heard from him. I guess that just shows he’s a lot better than the rest of us.”
A retired instructor at South Beloit and Beloit Memorial high schools, Trice says he wants his football players to be gentlemen, but with a bit of a mean streak once the whistle blows.
“Football is kind of getting away from being physical, but I’m fighting it because we like our old-school run game,” he said in an interview for a 2019 article. “You have to be physical in our run game and to pass-block, too.”
So Trice designs his blocking drills to bring out the best in his young linemen.
“Some of the drills are pretty old-school,” he said.
Old-school only in that they stress not only fundamentals—positioning and footwork—but also good old fashioned violent contact.
“At the end you have to be able to generate some upper body strength by bringing your hands back and your arms back and striking,” he said.
Now the veteran coach is facing off with an adversary that doesn’t flinch. But neither does he and he has built up over four decades worth of supporters behind him.
“My prayers are for Andy,” DeGeorge said. “We’re all hoping he pulls through this.”
Andy’s wife Vicky said the family is beyond appreciative.
“This journey has brought us back to the kindness and compassion of genuine people,” she wrote on her Facebook page, thanking nurses, doctors, family, friends and the community at large for rallying behind one of the Stateline’s all-time favorite coaches.
• NOTES: Cards for Trice can be mailed to: Beloit Memorial Hospital, 1969 West Hart Road, Beloit, Wis., 53511.