ROCKTON—With Hononegah High School opting out of boys and girls basketball due to COVID-19 issues, travel ball teams will look to offer an alternative.
Both the Midwest Wildcats Basketball program and the Rockford Heat are holding upcoming winter tryouts for players displaced by schools electing not to participate in basketball despite the IHSA allowing them to.
The Wildcats will hold tryouts for boys and girls second grade through 12th grade Nov. 20-22. Information is available at www.WildcatTryouts.com.
The Heat plan on fielding the following high school teams: Rockford Heat 17U (all seniors), Rockford Heat Elite 17U (Under Armour, no seniors), Rockford Heat 16U, Rockford Heat Elite Sophomores (Under Armour), Rockford Heat 15U, Rockford Heat Elite Freshmen (Under Armour) and Rockford Heat Freshmen.
More information is available from Club Director John Penney (john.penney@rockfordheat.com).