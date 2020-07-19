BELOIT—As his Stateline Fury 14U players mobbed Brea Musser after she smacked a home run during the North American Fastpitch Association (NAFA) Midwest Nationals, head coach Brad Bach apologized to the home plate umpire.
“Sorry, forgot to remind them, won’t happen again,” Bach said.
The homer was fine. The celebration, though, violated the rules.
In these days of COVID-19, tournament safety guidelines routinely forbid the customary high fives at the plate after a homer. Huddles in general are to be avoided. Opposing teams don’t shake hands post-game. They merely wave and holler “Good game.”
This weekend’s NAFA tournament held at the Stateline Family YMCA Youth Complex was typical in that fans weren’t allowed on the concourse area behind the backstops. That was restricted to only players, coaches and umpires. Instead of bleachers, fans were relegated to sitting in lawn chairs ringing the outfield or down the foul lines far from the dugouts.
Travel ball, whatever the sport, has managed to survive in some form during the pandemic, although it hasn’t been easy or inexpensive.
Plenty of tournaments have been canceled, particularly in Illinois, which opened up later than surrounding states. Teams accustomed to playing softball or basketball tournaments in the Chicago suburbs instead found themselves scheduling substitute tournaments with longer drives to Iowa and Indiana. Travel ball definitely lived up to its name.
The teams also found the fees for many of those events to be higher than usual due to simple supply-and-demand economics.
That’s particularly the case for “stay to play” tournaments in which the organizers of the event determine what hotels your team will stay in. Also tacked on are “gate fees” to the teams. To cut down on the contact at the entrance to events, the normal admission fees charged to family and friends are tacked onto the team entry fees in one lump sum.
To prevent contact between teams, some tourneys are allowing more time than usual between games so the teams finishing up can completely clear out before the new ones arrive. One tournament my daughter’s 13U fastpitch team played in required the teams to “sanitize” every foul ball as well as the dugout after use, whatever that means. Plus they are given a set of balls to use on defense throughout the game. So were their opponents and heaven help them if they mixed the balls up.
That same daughter plays AAU basketball with the Rockford Heat and spent Saturday in Hammond, Ind. A tournament that would have generally been a minimum of three games was reduced to two. Only one parent was allowed entry to the complex per player. Everyone wore face masks except for the officials and players on the court and bench.
While the pandemic has definitely influenced how events are held and viewed, it could also have far reaching implications on some youth organizations. Many rely on tournaments for much of their funding and if they are canceled, mere survival could be difficult. Others may lose members because parents themselves no longer have the disposable income for travel sports which can easily run into thousands of dollars.
Parents who routinely complain anyway while writing checks have a lot more ammunition these days. Softball families paying steep membership fees primarily for the use of indoor facilities did not have access to them for several months. Many organizations did not offer refunds. The threat of COVID-19 spiking again and tightening the availability of those facilities again will cause some parents to question whether their money is being well spent.
More than likely, though, many will just continue to pay. Parents want their kids to have the opportunity to play travel ball.
“They want their kids to be safe and they also want them to be able to play ball,” said Joe Bennie, who with his brother Robert operate Bennie Baseball Academy in South Beloit and coach two top-notch 11U and 12U teams. “Everyone knows the risks and everyone knows the precautions you need to take.”
Just next time your teammate belts a homer, keep that celebrating low-key … and preferably in the dugout.