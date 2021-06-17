BELOIT—Javier Thomas shook off a long rain delay and did what he came to do Thursday afternoon.
The Beloit Memorial senior qualified for the WIAA Division 1 state meet in the 300 hurdles, winning the race with a time of 41.06, the fourth time this season he has set his personal best.
Thomas also recorded a sixth-place finish in the triple jump with a 38-3.5.
Rebekkah De Kok finished fifth in the 400 with a 1:05.09 and sixth in the high jump with a 4-8.
• WHITEWATER SECTIONAL: Storms also played a significant role in Whitewater, where action was delayed because of lightning and rain.
Though full results weren’t available at press time, Clinton’s Sylvia Johansen will get the opportunity to defend her WIAA Division 2 100-meter title, as she finished first in the sectional.
• DIVISION 3 PRINCETON SECTIONAL: Lightning dotted the sky in Princeton as well, delaying the proceedings for several hours.
Parkview’s Noah Flood-Eyafi advanced to the Division 3 state final in the triple jump after he placed second in the sectional meet.
Wheelchair athlete Isaac Morris qualifed in the 100, 1600 and shot put, with the 800 delayed by storms.