EUREKA, Ill.—First-year guard Elizabeth Kalk and junior guard Lexy Olson both had career days to lead Beloit College to an 80-63 victory over Eureka College Saturday afternoon.
Kalk registered her first career collegiate double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds. She also had seven steals. Olson posted 22 points, bolstered by 5-of-9 3-pointers and 5-of-6 free throws.
Beloit scored the final six points of the first quarter to erase an early deficit and go up 14-13. Eureka answered with a 29-point second quarter to lead 42-33 at halftime.
The Bucs opened the third quarter on an 18-3 run and finished it with a whopping 38 points while holding Eureka to 14 for a commanding 71-56 margin. Beloit made 14 of 16 foul shots and shot 55 percent from the field in the third.
Beloit (2-3) picked up 34 points off the bench and eight Bucs in all scored. Christy Melton also collected a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Hannah Welte also had 16 points and four assists.
Olivia Fallas led Eureka (0-3) with 25 points and 11 rebounds.
• UP NEXT: The Bucs will host the Illinois Institute of Technology at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
• Saturday’s boxscore: BELOIT 80, EUREKA 63
BELOIT (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Kalk 6-18 9-12 22, Welte 4-8 6-11 16, Bayo 2-4 0-0 4, Boyance 1-7 0-1 2, Ciochon 0-6 2-2 2, Olson 6-13 5-6 22, Melton 5-7 0-0 10, Linos 1-1 0-0 2, McNair 0-1 0-0 0, Murphy 0-2 0-0 0, Ross 0-1 0-0 0, Wesley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 25-69 22-32 80.
EUREKA (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Falls 6-10 12-16 25, Jackson 6-11 2-4 15, Moore 4-18 0-0 9, Murphy 3-11 1-1 9, Ness 1-9 1-4 3, Wessel 1-1 0-0 2, Chism 0-5 0-0 0. Totals: 21-65 16-25 63.
Beloit…………...14 19 38 9—80
Eureka………….13 29 14 7—63
3-pt. Goals: BC 8-22 (Kalk 1-6, Welte 2-4, Ciochon 0-2, Olson 5-9, Melton 0-1), EC 5-27 (Falls 1-1, Jackson 1-4, Moore 1-1, Murphy 2-5, Ness 0-6, Chism 0-1) Fouled out: Ciochonm Ness. Total fouls: BC 21, EC 22. Rebounds BC 53 (Melton 13, Kalk 10), EC 44 (Falls 11).
• SWIMMING: Beloit College’s swimming and diving program hosted Illinois College, North Central College and Ripon College for a quad meet in Nicholls Natatorium Saturday afternoon. The meet was scored as dual meets for each squad against each opponent. The Buccaneer men were 2-1 at the meet with victories over NCC and IC while the women picked up a dual win over NCC.
Beloit’s relays bolstered the Bucs’ point totals as the foursome of Bea Champeny-Johns, Lulu Champeny-Johns, Kaya Martin and Maclaryn Leonard took first place in the first women’s race of the meet, the 200 medley relay, in 2:01.06. The same combination won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:45.99, just two-tenths off school record pace.
On the men’s side, Tenajh Gaitor, George Carlson, Camden Leonard and Ben Saladar won the 200 free relay in 1:30.13, just eight-tenths from setting the program record.
Individually, Maclaryn Leonard and Martin added first-place finishes. Leonard was clocked in 26.08 in the 50 free while teammate Bea Champeny-Johns took third in the event. Martin was tops in the 200 individual medley (2:32.15). Leonard added third-place points with a 57.89 in the 100 free. The Champeny-Johns sisters each registered top three finishes with Lulu finishing second in the 100 backstroke (1:05.59) and Bea taking third in the 100 breaststroke (1:20.39).
Diver Colleen Quinlivan led the way with a total of 162.30 for first.
Ben Saladar, Gaitor and Leonard tallied firsts for the Buc men. Saladar’s 22.84 in the 50 free was tops while Gaitor was clocked in 56.90 in the 100 butterfly and Leonard was first in the 100 free (49.25). Saladar added second-place points to the team total with a clocking of 55.69 in the 100 back. Leonard took second in the 200 free (1:52.64). Taking thirds were Gaitor in the 50 free (23.29), Carlson in the 100 free (52.16) and Max Saladar in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.83).