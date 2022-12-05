BELOIT—Beloit Memorial’s boys swimmers Aidan Donovan and Charlie Ziemba are constantly trying to one-up each other.
At practice, in swim meets, it doesn’t matter. Each athlete has an intense drive to want to come out on top.
It isn’t just Donovan and Ziemba, however, the entire Purple Tide share that competitive drive.
Don’t mistake the rivalry for anything ill-willed, it’s that desire to be better than each other that has helped Beloit become a dominant force in the water.
“Our relationship goes back to my second year of swim,” Ziemba said about Donovan. “We’ve always been in club swim together. We’ve always pushed each other, even in practice, trying to beat each other. We push to beat each other a lot. Even with a lot of our other teammates, we try to race each other.”
The Purple Tide had quite the weekend, and Ziemba and Donovan were big factors in that. First, they had a meet with Madison West, one of the best teams in the state.
“We knew we weren’t going to beat Madison, so we put our swimmers in off events,” Donovan said. “I don’t normally do backstroke, but I was in backstroke on Friday. And to still be successful was really encouraging to see.”
Beloit fell to Madison West 145-35 but saw many areas of success. Ziemba placed second in the 200 IM (2:15.09) and Donovan was second in the 100 back (1:00.62). Donovan took third in the 100 butterfly (59.04).
The Purple Tide then swept the relays at the Tom Lieder Invitational at Milton High School on Saturday while also seeing tons of success in the individual races. The 200 free relay team of Ziemba, Ben Sill, Sean Goodspeed and Aidon Donovan were first in 1:34.71. Beloit’s 400 free relay team of Ziemba, Kai Wong, Tony Severson and Donovan won in 3:35.68.
Ziemba won the 200 free and was runnerup in the 100 free (51.98). Donovan was second in the 200 IM (2:13.31) and snatched third in the 500 free (5:33.43).
For their performances, Donovan and Ziemba are the Beloit Daily News’ Prep Athletes of the Week.
Donovan said that despite coming into Saturday’s invitational with eight less entries than the other teams, the fact that the Purple Tide had won it last year was extra motivation.
“That gave us a boost in terms of how much we wanted it,” he said. “Everyone swam really well. We had a ton of personal best times. With a team that’s so small, it’s really cool that we were able to compete against the bigger teams.”
Despite his great individual results over the weekend, Ziemba was quick to add that a lot of his success is supported by the team.
“We’re all very happy for each other when we do well,” he said. “We hype each other up behind the blocks, it’s a really fun team sport. We’re very close, and it’s fun that we all get to swim together.”
Donovan agreed with that sentiment, but he also said that Ziemba is a “very good” athlete.
“He’s the best freestyler on the team, bar none,” Donovan said. “He works hard in the pool and in the weight room. I don’t know how he does it, but he’s as fast in individuals as he is off a relay start. And it’s crazy to see because, like, I can’t do that.”
Ziemba commented that Donovan’s competitive spirit makes him an exceptional swimmer.
“He pushes himself to be better than me,” Ziemba said. “And he works very hard in the weight room. He has a knack for this sport, he’s very talented in it.”
Both swimmers touched on how fun it is to be a part of such successful relays.
“I love the relay team environment more than an individual event,” Donovan said. “I’m really proud of what our relays did this weekend because we are starting faster this year than we started last year. That shows not only the depth of our team, but also that we started where we needed to start to be successful later.”