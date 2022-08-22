BELOIT—Years from now, perhaps when he’s a CEO of his own company, Jayce Kurth may look at an odd paperweight on his desk and smile.
It’s just a decent sized rock painted blue with the date and an opponent on hit, but it will no doubt bring a smile to his face.
Beloit Turner head coach Derek Diehl presented the senior running back with the memento as the Trojans’ “Player of the Game” after the 5-foot-9, 180-pounder rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown in Friday’s 48-0 season-opening rout of visiting East Troy.
“I worked my butt off for it all off-season,” Kurth said. “It feels good to have this kind of start. I always take pride in my running. I fight for those extra yards and get as many as I can.”
Kurth was a member of the Beloit American Legion team which recently won a AA state championship. He prepared himself to be a feature back for Turner and lived up to the billing Friday night.
He is the Beloit Daily News first Prep Athlete of the Week.
“Jayce changed his body,” Diehl said. “He started lifting last year and he never quit. He got faster and stronger. He has always been a tough kid, but his nickname was always ‘Lunchbox.’ He’s hot a lunchbox anymore. He’s a full-course meal.”
Kurth not only bulled his way through tackles, he also juked his way out of others and displayed a nice burst in the open field. While quarterback Sean Fogel tossed five touchdown passes, Kurth also ran 2 yards for another score in the second half as the Trojans pulled away before lightning strikes in the area ended the game prematurely in the fourth quarter.
“We had a lot of fun,” Kurth said. “We didn’t have a (pre-season) scrimmage to see what our offense would look like so this really feels good.”.
Here were some of the other top prep performances last week:
• SARAH RAMSDEN: The Beloit Memorial junior golfer was second out of 41 golfers in the B&B Shootout at Blackhawk Country Club in Janesville on Aug. 15, shooting a 78. She followed that up by finishing third in a Big Eight Conference Quad at Yara Hills Golf Course Thursday when she shot an 81.
• JAX HERTEL. The running back had 213 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 16 carries in Big Foot’s 31-12 victory over Whitewater on Friday night. Hertel scored on runs of 28, 31 and 18 yards.
• PEYTON BINGHAM: Clinton’s quarterback rushed for 187 yards and three scores and passed for two more in the Cougars’ 34-13 win over New Glarus-Monticello on Friday night.
• AIDYN VONDRA: The Brodhead-Juda Cardinal scored on a 62-yard punt return and a 92-yard kickoff return in a 33-6 rout of visiting Edgerton Friday night. He also had a strip sack that led to another Cardinals’ score.