BELOIT—If Todd Marks was disappointed in the turnout for his first off-season workout as head varsity boys basketball coach at Beloit Memorial High School, he kept it to himself.
He preferred to talk about the positive vibes he felt from the dozen juniors and seniors who happily went through his drills at Barkin Arena Tuesday morning.
“I was impressed with our kids’ energy and their eagerness and willingness to learn,” Marks said. “We’re throwing a lot at them in a short amount of time. We don’t want to overwhelm them, but we’re trying to lay a foundation. There were great kids in both sessions (freshmen and sophomores worked out earlier Tuesday) and I enjoyed working with Coach (Tim Listenbee).”
The freshmen and sophomores in the earlier session numbered 15. Marks said the low turnout was likely the result of the short notice of the workouts.
Marks was officially hired only a week ago with the hopes he would bring stability back to the program.
“By the time I got everyone’s contact information an email went out on Friday and here we are on Tuesday,” the coach said. “Some guys reached out and said they couldn’t make the first workout, but would make others. Obviously we want to have more numbers and ideally we would have had the whole summer to get this rolling. But I’m excited about the attitudes of the kids who were able to make it.”
Marks stressed fundamentals in ballhandling, passing, footword and playing defense. And he had the players going full-out because “the way to make your teammates better is by competing as hard as you can.”
Fazion Farr, a returning senior starter, said he plans on helping get the word out about the workouts.
“I love the energy,” he said. “We’ve got to get our teammates here, even if I have to go hunt them down.”
Marks has his work cut out for him. The Purple Knights are coming off a 6-19 season and haven’t been a factor in the Big Eight Conference since Coach Jay Bryant retired after leading the team to a 15-9 mark in the 2016-17 season.
Listenbee, who helped run Tuesday’s workout, said Marks reminds him of Bryant.
“One of the first things I asked (Marks) was if they would be watching films to help in scouting and he said definitely,” Listenbee said. “That’s what I wanted to hear. I like the way he stresses fundamentals and how he focuses on details. We’re seeing structure and we’re seeing teaching. When the first session ended, I heard a freshman say, ‘We’re really learning basketball.’”
Marks was hired after successful runs at both Bloomer High School and Eau Claire North. He succeeds the combination of Charlie Chavous and Dakota Lindsey, who both served as varsity coach last season.
At Eau Claire North, Marks took over a program that went 1-22 in 2014-15 and while his first team was 9-14, he did not have another losing season.