BELOIT—Todd Marks says coaching boys basketball at Eau Claire North was on his bucket list.
Coaching at Beloit Memorial?
Maybe it wasn’t always his life-long goal, but he says as of today, he’s ready to make it an all-consuming passion.
“Beloit Memorial has incredible basketball history in the state tournament,” Marks said in a telephone interview from Eau Claire. “I know there is a lot of pride in the community and they’ve embrace that past. I’m going to embrace that as well and try to work back toward it.”
The hiring of Marks as an English teacher and head boys varsity basketball coach was approved by the School District of Beloit Board of Education Tuesday night.
Marks takes over a Beloit Memorial program that has struggled since Jay Bryant retired following the 2016-17 season when the Purple Knights finished 15-9 overall and 11-7 in the Big Eight.
Tim Richert coached a 6-17 team in the 2017-18 season, followed by Dondre Bell, who went 7-38 over two seasons.
Last season, Charlie Chavous began the season as a first-year head coach and then reversed roles with assistant Dakota Lindsey mid-season. Chavous was back in charge for a 74-56 regional loss to Franklin. Overall, Beloit finished 6-19.
“We’re very excited about some of the things Coach Marks did at Eau Claire North, really rebuilding that program and taking it to a very competitive level in a short time,” Beloit Athletic Director Jon Dupuis said. “Key for me is that he has experience and he has shown the ability to turn things around. He puts structures and systems in place and he surrounds himself with the right people. I think we have some talent here and he’ll be able to put basketball back on the map.
“The people we talked to raved about him and said there isn’t anyone better.”
Marks was an all-conference player at Fall Creek High School, averaging 22.9 points per game as a senior. He had a red-shirt year with Bo Ryan at UW-Platteville before transferring to UW-Eau Claire and playing for Ken Anderson where he played on a national NCAA D-III runnerup.
He began his coaching career at Bloomer High School, spending 10 years there and guiding the Blackhawks to a 121-101 record. Seven years ago, his wife Jennifer landed a job in Madison and they relocated to that area. He has twins who just turned 10—a son, Graham, and a daughter, Madeline.
Soon after relocating his family, Marks landed the job at Eau Claire North. He said it’s been an interesting commute.
“My parents live in Eau Claire so when it was too late to drive home I stayed at my parents’ house a couple times a week,” he said.
Logistically the move to Beloit is beneficial because it will cut down on his driving time. Of course that was just part of his motivation to leave what was once his dream job and start over in the Stateline.
“It will be nice to be closer to family, but it will also be great to coach at a high level and be part of a tradition-rich program like Beloit Memorial,” he said. “I’m certainly looking forward to getting started. We’re moving forward. I’ve been in touch with some people to fill out the staff. We’ll be reaching out to kids soon and getting things going.”
At Eau Claire North, he took over a program that went 1-22 in 2014-15. His first team was 9-14, but he hasn’t had a losing season since. His Huskies won the Big Rivers Conference his second year, going 20-5 overall. They were 21-4 the following year.
This past season, Eau Claire North was 13-11.
Beloit Memorial still has one basketball season left in the Big Eight Conference before shifting over to the Southern Lakes the following season.
“We’ll have 14 conference games in the Southern Lakes, but we’ll still have 10 non-conference games and we’ll try to keep some of the traditional rivalries with the Big Eight teams,” Marks said. “It will be different, but I don’t think those will go away.”
Marks said he understands the Knights haven’t been a power for a few years.
“I’d love to say I have the magic elixir to turn things around, but for me, it will always be a lot of things,” he said. “My job is my passion. It’s a way of life. I’ll do whatever it takes to get it going in the right direction. We’re going to have continuity with our coaching staff. We are going to roll up our sleeves and get involved in every way possible. We’ll get involved with the youth and we’ll engage in the community. We want people to be proud of Beloit basketball again.”
As for the style of play he likes to see his teams play, Marks said he has a philosophy, but he’s also willing to tailor it to the sort of players he has available.
“Basketball is trending more toward a position-less game and that’s sort of how I like to play,” he said. “At North we had an All-State guard who was 6-foot and did most of his best work in the post. It’s kind of a Princeton-style offense. It allows kids to play in transition and also allows us to expose some mismatches and allows kids to showcase their entire game. We can play fast and we can play disciplined.
“Most of all we want to have an identity. That’s something I’ve heard about Beloit. Our kids are going to play tough and they’re going to play hard. They’re going to be willing to be coached.”
He expects to be part of a renaissance of Purple Knight sports in general. He said he’s willing to share the wealth.
“I absolutely want my kids to play multiple sports,” he said. “That allows kids to be in competitive environments in different situations. They might have a different role in basketball than they have in football or soccer or baseball. As coaches, we need to work together promoting the weight room and strength-training. I am fully in support of kids playing as many sports as they want to play. I’m always going to be an advocate of that.”