BELOIT—Olivia Tinder will represent Beloit Turner’s girls basketball team one more time Wednesday at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
Tinder will suit up for the Division 3 South team in a Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game at 1 p.m. There will be five games played in all, starting at 9 a.m.
Tinder will play in college at NCAA Division III UW-Whitewater. A two-time All-Rock Valley Conference selection, she averaged 13.1 points per game and 9.8 rebounds as a senior. A four-year letterwinner scored 1,110 points and had over 600 career rebounds.
Parkview graduate Tyler Oswald will play in the boys Division 4 game at 11 a.m. on Thursday. The boys have the rosters split into Red and White teams.