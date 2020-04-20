BELOIT—The true value of a basketball player isn’t always revealed in the age-old statistics shown in boxscores.
Points, rebounds, steals, assists. While those are all valuable in assessing how someone performed, there are things it doesn’t show.
Things like charges taken, loose balls saved, shots an opposing player missed.
It was those areas in which Beloit Turner’s Alden Tinder excelled.
Tinder will play his next game in a basketball uniform for Rock Valley College, along with his point guard, DJ Wash.
Tinder averaged 3.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per game for the Trojans, whose season was cruelly cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, when Turner was set to play for the right to play in the WIAA state tournament for the first time.
Turner coach Ken Watkins said there is one number that captured Tinder’s worth to the program.
“You don’t need to look any further that career games played to see what he meant to us,” Watkins said. “He’s tied for third with DJ Wash for most career games played in our history. I understand that we play more games now than they used to, but you don’t just get on the varsity floor for that many games because you’re lucky.”
Watkins said he appreciated Tinder’s work ethic.
“Alden did a ton of work on his shooting and ballhandling,” Watkins said. “And those weren’t things that he got to do a lot of. But he spent hours and hours to do something that he knew he probably wasn’t going to get to show off a lot of those skills in the game because we didn’t need him to do that.”
What they did need, Tinder provided. Namely, getting things done on the defensive end of the court.
“He would be a guy that would take a charge, dive on the floor for a loose ball and guard the other team’s best offensive player,” Watkins said. “I said it even when he was just a sophomore that Alden is proof that you don’t have to score a lot of points to be a really good basketball player, and that’s exactly what he was for us.”
Tinder said a lot about Rock Valley appealed to him, including the chance to continue with his home-grown landscaping business.
“I really like the fact that it’s close to home,” Tinder said. “And I’ve kind of developed an entrepreneurial way of life, and I’d like to continue that.”
Tinder has been developing that business since he was 10 years old, and has 20 to 25 steady customers at a given time during the summer. His hard work in backyards across Beloit translates to the hardwood.
“I just like doing the dirty work,” Tinder said. “I guess it’s in my blood. I know there’s a lot of things I need to improve on before next season comes, and I’ll spend the summer fall working on getting stronger and being a bigger threat on the 3-point line.”
You can bet he’ll also pick up his share of floor burns in Rockford along the way.
