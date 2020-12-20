BELOIT—The Beloit Turner girls basketball team stayed hot Friday night while its star player reached a significant milestone.
The Trojans won their fourth straight game, beating Williams Bay 56-34, while senior Olivia Tinder notched her 1,000th career point on her first basket of the game.
Tinder, a four-year varsity player, entered the contest just one point shy of the milestone, and went over the mark early in the first half on a bucket in the paint.
Turner led 37-16 in a dominating first half, with Tinder scoring all 14 of her points.
Tinder led the Trojans with 14 points, while Peyton Hasse added eight. Williams Bay was led by Braiya Nolan’s 13 points.
• EVANSVILLE 58, BRODHEAD 53: The Blue Devils came up with a victory in a tight contest Friday night in Brodhead.
The Cardinals were led by Owen Leifker, who tallied 12 of his 19 points in the second half. The Cardinals trailed 25-23 at half before the Blue Devils lengthened the margin.
Evansville was led by Ryan Thompson, who scored 19 points.
• JEFFERSON 78, CLINTON 52: The Cougars showed progress from their first game but were ultimately unable to compete with the Eagles Friday night in Jefferson.
Clinton was led by Carter Klein’s 13 points, while Peircen Bingham added 11.
Jefferson was led by Braden McGraw’s 24 points.
• EDGERTON 76, BIG FOOT 58: The Crimson Tide continued to roll through Rock Valley Conference play, beating Big Foot handily Friday night.
The Chiefs were led by Gus Foster’s 20 points, while Tyler Wilson added 18.
Clayton Jenny led all scorers with 31 for the Crimson Tide.